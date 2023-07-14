Home
Columbia Acorn International Select Fund

mutual fund
CRIRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$25.48 -0.13 -0.51%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ACFFX) Primary C (LFFCX) A (LAFAX) Inst (CSIRX) Inst (CRIRX) Adv (CILRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Acorn International Select Fund

CRIRX | Fund

$25.48

$318 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

12.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$318 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CRIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Acorn International Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Kusmierczak

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in foreign companies in developed markets (for example, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom).
The Fund also may invest up to 35% of its total assets in companies in emerging markets (for example, China, India and Brazil). The Fund generally invests in at least three countries other than the United States but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of U.S. issuers.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests a majority of its net assets in the common stock of small- and mid-sized companies with market capitalizations generally in the range of market capitalizations in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Growth Index (Net), the Fund's primary benchmark, (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $912.3 million and $2.3 trillion as of March 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. As such, the size of the companies in which the Fund invests may change. The Fund determines a company’s market capitalization at the time of investment. As long as a majority of its net assets are invested in companies within the Index, the Fund may continue to hold and make new investments in a security even if the company’s market capitalization grows beyond the market capitalization of the largest company within the Index or falls below the market capitalization of the smallest company within the Index. 
Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser (the Investment Manager), believes that stocks of small- and mid-sized companies, which generally are not as well known by financial analysts as larger companies, may offer higher return potential than stocks of larger companies. The Fund also may invest in larger-sized companies. The Investment Manager from time to time emphasizes one or more sectors in selecting the Fund’s investments, including the health care, industrials, and information technology sectors. 
The Fund invests in a limited number of foreign companies (generally between 30-60), offering the potential to provide above-average growth over time. In pursuit of the Fund’s objective, the portfolio managers will take advantage of the research and stock-picking capabilities of the Investment Manager and will generally concentrate the Fund’s investments in those sectors, companies, geographic regions or industries that the portfolio managers believe offer the best investment return potential. 
The Investment Manager typically seeks companies with: 
A strong business franchise that offers growth potential. 
Products and services in which the company has a competitive advantage. 
A stock price the Investment Manager believes is reasonable relative to the assets and earning power of the company. 
The Investment Manager may sell a portfolio holding if the security reaches the Investment Manager's price target, if the company has a deterioration of fundamentals, such as failing to meet key operating benchmarks, or if the Investment Manager believes other securities are more attractive. The Investment Manager also may sell a portfolio holding to fund redemptions. 
Read More

CRIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -15.6% 24.4% 48.85%
1 Yr 12.7% -15.2% 26.9% 78.90%
3 Yr -3.6%* -27.4% 9.5% 75.31%
5 Yr -3.6%* -10.0% 35.2% 89.20%
10 Yr -0.5%* -3.8% 9.4% 91.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.8% -49.5% -11.5% 96.29%
2021 2.5% -11.8% 9.8% 32.77%
2020 5.7% -1.7% 22.8% 56.74%
2019 5.1% -1.0% 9.7% 82.40%
2018 -4.0% -7.5% 11.0% 54.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -35.3% 24.4% 48.62%
1 Yr 12.7% -46.8% 26.9% 76.38%
3 Yr -3.6%* -27.4% 13.1% 75.74%
5 Yr -3.6%* -10.0% 35.2% 89.68%
10 Yr 1.8%* -3.1% 9.9% 83.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.8% -49.5% -11.5% 96.29%
2021 2.5% -11.8% 9.8% 32.77%
2020 5.7% -1.7% 22.8% 56.74%
2019 5.1% -1.0% 9.7% 82.68%
2018 -4.0% -7.5% 11.0% 65.50%

NAV & Total Return History

CRIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRIRX Category Low Category High CRIRX % Rank
Net Assets 318 M 167 K 150 B 72.94%
Number of Holdings 39 5 516 89.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 129 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 68.66%
Weighting of Top 10 39.74% 10.3% 99.1% 22.12%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRIRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.27% 88.72% 101.51% 41.47%
Cash 		2.73% -1.51% 11.28% 54.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 15.90%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 29.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 4.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 6.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRIRX % Rank
Industrials 		29.04% 0.68% 31.28% 1.38%
Technology 		24.56% 1.51% 38.21% 7.83%
Healthcare 		18.14% 1.36% 29.58% 17.74%
Financial Services 		8.50% 0.00% 38.62% 82.26%
Communication Services 		6.41% 0.00% 41.13% 25.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.95% 0.00% 46.28% 89.86%
Basic Materials 		3.70% 0.00% 23.15% 80.88%
Real Estate 		2.39% 0.00% 17.78% 7.14%
Consumer Defense 		2.29% 0.00% 28.66% 93.55%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 47.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 65.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRIRX % Rank
Non US 		93.75% 70.50% 101.51% 29.72%
US 		3.52% 0.00% 25.68% 64.98%

CRIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 37.19% 69.63%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 1.50% 85.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.49%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.03% 0.80% 6.25%

Sales Fees

CRIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 7.00% 330.00% 41.67%

CRIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRIRX Category Low Category High CRIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 33.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRIRX Category Low Category High CRIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -1.69% 3.16% 54.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CRIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Kusmierczak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Kusmierczak has served as Co-Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, or its predecessors, as an investment professional since 2001 and has been a Vice President of Columbia Acorn Trust since 2011. Mr. Kusmierczak began his investment career in 1999 and earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College and an M.P.A. from Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.

Hans Stege

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Stege joined CWAM in 2017 and began his investment career in 2014. Prior to joining CWAM, Mr. Stege served as a partner and research analyst focused on the global energy sector. He also has experience as a senior analyst covering petrochemicals. Mr. Stege earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

