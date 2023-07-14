Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in foreign companies in developed markets (for example, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom).

The Fund also may invest up to 35% of its total assets in companies in emerging markets (for example, China, India and Brazil). The Fund generally invests in at least three countries other than the United States but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of U.S. issuers.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests a majority of its net assets in the common stock of small- and mid-sized companies with market capitalizations generally in the range of market capitalizations in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Growth Index (Net), the Fund's primary benchmark, (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $912.3 million and $2.3 trillion as of March 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. As such, the size of the companies in which the Fund invests may change. The Fund determines a company’s market capitalization at the time of investment. As long as a majority of its net assets are invested in companies within the Index, the Fund may continue to hold and make new investments in a security even if the company’s market capitalization grows beyond the market capitalization of the largest company within the Index or falls below the market capitalization of the smallest company within the Index.

Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser (the Investment Manager), believes that stocks of small- and mid-sized companies, which generally are not as well known by financial analysts as larger companies, may offer higher return potential than stocks of larger companies. The Fund also may invest in larger-sized companies. The Investment Manager from time to time emphasizes one or more sectors in selecting the Fund’s investments, including the health care, industrials, and information technology sectors.

The Fund invests in a limited number of foreign companies (generally between 30-60), offering the potential to provide above-average growth over time. In pursuit of the Fund’s objective, the portfolio managers will take advantage of the research and stock-picking capabilities of the Investment Manager and will generally concentrate the Fund’s investments in those sectors, companies, geographic regions or industries that the portfolio managers believe offer the best investment return potential.

The Investment Manager typically seeks companies with:

■ A strong business franchise that offers growth potential.

■ Products and services in which the company has a competitive advantage.

■ A stock price the Investment Manager believes is reasonable relative to the assets and earning power of the company.

The Investment Manager may sell a portfolio holding if the security reaches the Investment Manager's price target, if the company has a deterioration of fundamentals, such as failing to meet key operating benchmarks, or if the Investment Manager believes other securities are more attractive. The Investment Manager also may sell a portfolio holding to fund redemptions.