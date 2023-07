Mr. Chow is a vice president and portfolio manager for Capital Research and Management Company. Prior to joinming Caital Research 2014, Mr. Chow is a member of the taxable fixed income portfolio management team for Delaware. His experience includes significant exposure to asset liability management strategies and credit risk opportunities. Prior to joining Delaware 2001, he was a trader of high grade and high yield securities, and was involved in the portfolio management of CBOs and insurance portfolios at SunAmerica from 1997 to 2001. Before that, he was an analyst, trader, and portfolio manager at Conseco Capital Management from 1989 to 1997.