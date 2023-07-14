Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$18.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
6.6%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in higher yielding and generally lower quality debt securities (rated Ba1 / BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality), including corporate loan obligations. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.
The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.
The fund is designed for investors seeking a high level of current income and who are able to tolerate greater credit risk and price fluctuations than those that exist in funds investing in higher quality debt securities.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|FTAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|78.07%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|59.65%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|10.47%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|9.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|33.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|FTAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|28.89%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|FTAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|73.54%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|54.01%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|11.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|11.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|31.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|FTAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|29.19%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|FTAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTAHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.7 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|2.78%
|Number of Holdings
|1036
|2
|2736
|7.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.28 B
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|3.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.60%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|87.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTAHX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.89%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|83.38%
|Cash
|6.23%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|12.01%
|Stocks
|3.58%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|8.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.98%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|56.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.32%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|33.38%
|Other
|0.01%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|28.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTAHX % Rank
|Energy
|77.45%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.75%
|Communication Services
|11.96%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|26.19%
|Financial Services
|6.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.99%
|Utilities
|2.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.05%
|Technology
|1.25%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|18.78%
|Industrials
|0.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|42.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|41.80%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.14%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTAHX % Rank
|US
|3.41%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|8.35%
|Non US
|0.17%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|17.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTAHX % Rank
|Corporate
|93.06%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|65.84%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.47%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|12.46%
|Government
|0.43%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|20.97%
|Securitized
|0.04%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|40.18%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|46.33%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|34.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTAHX % Rank
|US
|77.48%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|68.23%
|Non US
|11.41%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|62.96%
|FTAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|92.61%
|Management Fee
|0.26%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|3.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|7.54%
|FTAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FTAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|53.66%
|FTAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTAHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.24%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|31.59%
|FTAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FTAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTAHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.90%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|25.22%
|FTAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2003
18.51
18.5%
David A. Daigle is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, David also had investment analyst responsibilities and covered multiple industries including health care, wireless communications, technology, and transportation. He holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. David is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Mr. Chow is a vice president and portfolio manager for Capital Research and Management Company. Prior to joinming Caital Research 2014, Mr. Chow is a member of the taxable fixed income portfolio management team for Delaware. His experience includes significant exposure to asset liability management strategies and credit risk opportunities. Prior to joining Delaware 2001, he was a trader of high grade and high yield securities, and was involved in the portfolio management of CBOs and insurance portfolios at SunAmerica from 1997 to 2001. Before that, he was an analyst, trader, and portfolio manager at Conseco Capital Management from 1989 to 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2015
7.0
7.0%
Tara L. Torrens has been with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Shannon Ward is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for five years. Prior to joining Capital, Shannon worked as a portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Shannon is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...