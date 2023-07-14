Home
American Funds American High-Income Trust®

mutual fund
FAHHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.23 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (AHITX) Primary C (AHTCX) Other (AHTFX) C (CITCX) A (CITAX) Other (CITEX) Retirement (RITFX) Retirement (RITBX) Retirement (RITCX) Retirement (RITAX) Retirement (RITEX) Other (CITFX) Other (AHIFX) Retirement (RITGX) Retirement (RTEHX) Retirement (RITHX) Inst (HIGFX) Other (FTAHX) Other (FAHHX)
FAHHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds American High-Income Trust®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Daigle

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in higher yielding and generally lower quality debt securities (rated Ba1 / BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality), including corporate loan obligations. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund is designed for investors seeking a high level of current income and who are able to tolerate greater credit risk and price fluctuations than those that exist in funds investing in higher quality debt securities.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

FAHHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAHHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -7.1% 10.3% 80.12%
1 Yr 1.2% -9.9% 18.7% 61.70%
3 Yr N/A* -11.5% 72.4% 10.89%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 9.66%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 33.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAHHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -33.4% 3.6% 31.11%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAHHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -14.3% 7.8% 75.58%
1 Yr 1.2% -18.1% 22.2% 56.06%
3 Yr N/A* -11.5% 72.4% 12.05%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 11.64%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 31.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAHHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -33.4% 3.6% 31.26%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FAHHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAHHX Category Low Category High FAHHX % Rank
Net Assets 18.7 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 4.98%
Number of Holdings 1036 2 2736 9.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.28 B -492 M 2.55 B 5.27%
Weighting of Top 10 6.60% 3.0% 100.0% 89.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rotech Healthcare 1.06%
  2. Gogo Intermediate Holdings LLC and Gogo Finance Co. Inc. 9.88% 0.87%
  3. Stagwell Inc 7.5% 0.86%
  4. NGL Energy Operating LLC/ NGL Energy Finance Corp 7.5% 0.80%
  5. Sprint Capital Corporation 6.875% 0.79%
  6. Petsmart Inc 7.12% 0.77%
  7. Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A. / Mallinckrodt CB LLC 10% 0.67%
  8. Oasis Petroleum Inc Ordinary Shares - New 0.67%
  9. FXI Holdings Inc 7.88% 0.66%
  10. Sprint Capital Corporation 8.75% 0.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAHHX % Rank
Bonds 		88.89% 0.00% 154.38% 85.57%
Cash 		6.23% -52.00% 100.00% 14.20%
Stocks 		3.58% -0.60% 52.82% 10.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.98% 0.00% 17.89% 58.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.32% 0.00% 7.09% 36.02%
Other 		0.01% -63.70% 32.06% 34.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAHHX % Rank
Energy 		77.45% 0.00% 100.00% 26.72%
Communication Services 		11.96% 0.00% 99.99% 30.16%
Financial Services 		6.24% 0.00% 100.00% 21.96%
Utilities 		2.41% 0.00% 100.00% 23.02%
Technology 		1.25% 0.00% 34.19% 22.75%
Industrials 		0.70% 0.00% 100.00% 32.28%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 94.44%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 95.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.30%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAHHX % Rank
US 		3.41% -0.60% 47.59% 10.54%
Non US 		0.17% -0.01% 5.26% 21.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAHHX % Rank
Corporate 		93.06% 0.00% 129.69% 68.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.47% 0.00% 99.98% 14.66%
Government 		0.43% 0.00% 99.07% 23.17%
Securitized 		0.04% 0.00% 97.24% 44.28%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 95.01%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 95.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAHHX % Rank
US 		77.48% 0.00% 150.64% 70.42%
Non US 		11.41% 0.00% 118.12% 65.30%

FAHHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAHHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.03% 18.97% 92.46%
Management Fee 0.26% 0.00% 1.84% 5.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.50% 15.58%

Sales Fees

FAHHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAHHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAHHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 1.00% 255.00% 56.26%

FAHHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAHHX Category Low Category High FAHHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.18% 0.00% 37.22% 32.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAHHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAHHX Category Low Category High FAHHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.82% -2.39% 14.30% 28.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAHHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FAHHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Daigle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2003

18.51

18.5%

David A. Daigle is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, David also had investment analyst responsibilities and covered multiple industries including health care, wireless communications, technology, and transportation. He holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. David is based in New York.

Thomas Chow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Mr. Chow is a vice president and portfolio manager for Capital Research and Management Company. Prior to joinming Caital Research 2014, Mr. Chow is a member of the taxable fixed income portfolio management team for Delaware. His experience includes significant exposure to asset liability management strategies and credit risk opportunities. Prior to joining Delaware 2001, he was a trader of high grade and high yield securities, and was involved in the portfolio management of CBOs and insurance portfolios at SunAmerica from 1997 to 2001. Before that, he was an analyst, trader, and portfolio manager at Conseco Capital Management from 1989 to 1997.

Tara Torrens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Tara L. Torrens has been with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate since 2003.

Shannon Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Shannon Ward is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for five years. Prior to joining Capital, Shannon worked as a portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Shannon is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

