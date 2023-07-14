Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
11.9%
Expense Ratio 3.51%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.72%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CADWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|58.84%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|74.83%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|6.91%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|12.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CADWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|50.87%
|2021
|1.4%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|11.43%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|66.29%
|2019
|0.9%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|21.62%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|4.44%
|Period
|CADWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|30.03%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|72.54%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|6.52%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|14.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CADWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.9%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|59.23%
|2021
|1.4%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|11.43%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|66.29%
|2019
|0.9%
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|23.94%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|13.31%
|CADWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CADWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|333
|12
|1447
|59.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.8 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|88.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.87%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|64.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CADWX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.83%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|9.44%
|Other
|0.69%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|16.78%
|Cash
|0.36%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|89.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.08%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|22.03%
|Stocks
|0.05%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|68.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|81.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CADWX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.61%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CADWX % Rank
|US
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|26.78%
|61.19%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|79.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CADWX % Rank
|Corporate
|76.80%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|96.14%
|Securitized
|22.84%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|3.51%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.36%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|89.51%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|76.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|74.74%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|79.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CADWX % Rank
|US
|80.90%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|38.81%
|Non US
|17.93%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|43.71%
|CADWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.51%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|3.50%
|Management Fee
|1.60%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|96.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|CADWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|20.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|CADWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CADWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.72%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|33.95%
|CADWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CADWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.63%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|43.92%
|CADWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CADWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CADWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.05%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|4.24%
|CADWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2017
5.35
5.4%
Mr. Goldstein is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. He additionally serves as Co-President of ARCC. He is a member of the Investment Committee of ARCC's investment advisor, Ares Capital Management LLC, and the Ares Credit Group's U.S. Direct Lending Investment Committee. He additionally serves on the Ivy Hill Asset Management Investment Committee and the Ares Commercial Finance Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares Management in May 2005, Mr. Goldstein worked at Credit Suisse First Boston, where he was a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group. At CSFB, Mr. Goldstein was responsible for providing investment banking services to private equity funds and hedge funds with a focus on M&A and restructurings as well as capital raisings, including high yield, bank debt, mezzanine debt, and IPOs. Mr. Goldstein joined CSFB in 2000 at the completion of the merger with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. Goldstein was at Indosuez Capital, where he was a member of the Investment Committee and a Principal, responsible for originating, structuring and executing leveraged transactions across a broad range of products and asset classes. From 1993 to 1998, Mr. Goldstein worked at Bankers Trust. Mr. Goldstein graduated summa cum laude from the State University of New York at Binghamton with a B.S. in Accounting, received an M.B.A. from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2017
5.35
5.4%
Mr. Margolies is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group, the Head of Markets for Ares, and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management and is Vice President of CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund. Additionally, Mr. Margolies serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s Global Structured Credit Investment Committee, the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee and the Ares Private Equity Group’s Special Situations Funds Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2009, Mr. Margolies served as a Managing Director and Global Head of Leveraged Finance and Capital Commitments at Merrill Lynch & Co. and was a member of the Executive Committee for Merrill Lynch’s Global Investment Banking Group. Previously, Mr. Margolies was Co-Head of the DB Capital Mezzanine Fund. Mr. Margolies serves on the Board of Directors for the International Organization for Women and Development and the Advisory Council for University of Michigan’s Life Science Institute and the Board of Trustees for The Juilliard School. Mr. Margolies holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan in International Economics and Finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
