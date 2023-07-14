Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund

CADUX | Fund

$24.64

-

8.10%

$2.00

3.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

11.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.72%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

CADUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    CION Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 12, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    67510190
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitch Goldstein

Fund Description

CADUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CADUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -5.8% 8.3% 65.65%
1 Yr 0.8% -12.8% 9.4% 74.49%
3 Yr 1.8%* -6.4% 59.5% 6.18%
5 Yr -0.8%* -8.4% 29.7% 9.80%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CADUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -22.9% 5.1% 47.39%
2021 1.6% -6.3% 5.4% 10.36%
2020 -0.9% -4.9% 57.4% 58.80%
2019 0.9% -2.1% 2.4% 18.53%
2018 -0.2% -2.6% 0.6% 3.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CADUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -5.8% 8.3% 30.72%
1 Yr 0.8% -12.8% 24.7% 72.20%
3 Yr 1.8%* -6.4% 59.5% 5.80%
5 Yr -0.8%* -8.4% 29.7% 10.63%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CADUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -22.9% 5.1% 53.31%
2021 1.6% -6.3% 5.4% 10.36%
2020 -0.9% -4.9% 57.4% 58.80%
2019 0.9% -2.1% 2.6% 20.85%
2018 -0.2% -2.6% 0.6% 12.10%

NAV & Total Return History

CADUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CADUX Category Low Category High CADUX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 26.3 M 13.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings 333 12 1447 58.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.8 M -191 M 2.54 B 86.71%
Weighting of Top 10 11.87% 4.6% 91.9% 62.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%
  2. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%
  3. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%
  4. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%
  5. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%
  6. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%
  7. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%
  8. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%
  9. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%
  10. Cogeco Communications (Usa) Ii Lp/Term Loan 01/18 1.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CADUX % Rank
Bonds 		98.83% 28.71% 161.82% 8.04%
Other 		0.69% -54.21% 26.58% 15.38%
Cash 		0.36% -61.90% 53.95% 87.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.08% -3.99% 1.54% 20.63%
Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 26.82% 65.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.51% 54.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CADUX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.61% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 89.61% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.66% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.25% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CADUX % Rank
US 		0.05% -0.01% 26.78% 58.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.40% 48.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CADUX % Rank
Corporate 		76.80% 0.00% 141.23% 94.74%
Securitized 		22.84% 0.00% 91.68% 2.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.36% 0.00% 54.60% 88.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 40.21%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 28.42%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 40.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CADUX % Rank
US 		80.90% 14.05% 128.23% 37.41%
Non US 		17.93% 0.00% 84.20% 42.31%

CADUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CADUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.28% 0.01% 15.84% 4.55%
Management Fee 1.60% 0.00% 1.89% 95.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

CADUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CADUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CADUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.72% 4.00% 215.00% 32.47%

CADUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CADUX Category Low Category High CADUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.10% 0.00% 8.99% 33.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CADUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CADUX Category Low Category High CADUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.34% 1.77% 10.22% 2.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CADUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CADUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitch Goldstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2017

5.35

5.4%

Mr. Goldstein is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. He additionally serves as Co-President of ARCC. He is a member of the Investment Committee of ARCC's investment advisor, Ares Capital Management LLC, and the Ares Credit Group's U.S. Direct Lending Investment Committee. He additionally serves on the Ivy Hill Asset Management Investment Committee and the Ares Commercial Finance Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares Management in May 2005, Mr. Goldstein worked at Credit Suisse First Boston, where he was a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group. At CSFB, Mr. Goldstein was responsible for providing investment banking services to private equity funds and hedge funds with a focus on M&A and restructurings as well as capital raisings, including high yield, bank debt, mezzanine debt, and IPOs. Mr. Goldstein joined CSFB in 2000 at the completion of the merger with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. Goldstein was at Indosuez Capital, where he was a member of the Investment Committee and a Principal, responsible for originating, structuring and executing leveraged transactions across a broad range of products and asset classes. From 1993 to 1998, Mr. Goldstein worked at Bankers Trust. Mr. Goldstein graduated summa cum laude from the State University of New York at Binghamton with a B.S. in Accounting, received an M.B.A. from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Greg Margolies

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2017

5.35

5.4%

Mr. Margolies is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group, the Head of Markets for Ares, and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management and is Vice President of CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund. Additionally, Mr. Margolies serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s Global Structured Credit Investment Committee, the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee and the Ares Private Equity Group’s Special Situations Funds Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2009, Mr. Margolies served as a Managing Director and Global Head of Leveraged Finance and Capital Commitments at Merrill Lynch & Co. and was a member of the Executive Committee for Merrill Lynch’s Global Investment Banking Group. Previously, Mr. Margolies was Co-Head of the DB Capital Mezzanine Fund. Mr. Margolies serves on the Board of Directors for the International Organization for Women and Development and the Advisory Council for University of Michigan’s Life Science Institute and the Board of Trustees for The Juilliard School. Mr. Margolies holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan in International Economics and Finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

