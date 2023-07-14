Mr. Goldstein is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. He additionally serves as Co-President of ARCC. He is a member of the Investment Committee of ARCC's investment advisor, Ares Capital Management LLC, and the Ares Credit Group's U.S. Direct Lending Investment Committee. He additionally serves on the Ivy Hill Asset Management Investment Committee and the Ares Commercial Finance Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares Management in May 2005, Mr. Goldstein worked at Credit Suisse First Boston, where he was a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group. At CSFB, Mr. Goldstein was responsible for providing investment banking services to private equity funds and hedge funds with a focus on M&A and restructurings as well as capital raisings, including high yield, bank debt, mezzanine debt, and IPOs. Mr. Goldstein joined CSFB in 2000 at the completion of the merger with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. Goldstein was at Indosuez Capital, where he was a member of the Investment Committee and a Principal, responsible for originating, structuring and executing leveraged transactions across a broad range of products and asset classes. From 1993 to 1998, Mr. Goldstein worked at Bankers Trust. Mr. Goldstein graduated summa cum laude from the State University of New York at Binghamton with a B.S. in Accounting, received an M.B.A. from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant.