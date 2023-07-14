To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap U.S. companies. The fund currently considers small-cap companies to be those with total market capitalizations that are equal to or less than the total market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000® Value Index (the Index), the fund's benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Index was approximately $13.963 billion.

The fund's portfolio managers use fundamental research and qualitative analysis to select stocks among the portfolio candidates. The portfolio managers look for companies with strong competitive positions, high quality management, and financial strength.

The fund's portfolio managers use a variety of screening methods to identify small-cap companies that might be attractive investments. Once attractive investments have been identified, the portfolio managers then use a consistent three-step fundamental research process to evaluate the stocks, consisting of:

●Valuation: to identify small-cap companies that are considered to be attractively priced relative to their earnings potential;

●Fundamentals: to verify the strength of the underlying business position; and

●Catalyst: to identify a specific event that has the potential to cause the stocks to appreciate in value.

The portfolio managers focus primarily on individual stock selection instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best. The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio of companies that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued relative to expected business growth.