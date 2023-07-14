Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.6%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
Net Assets
$190 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.2%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.45%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap U.S. companies. The fund currently considers small-cap companies to be those with total market capitalizations that are equal to or less than the total market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000® Value Index (the Index), the fund's benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Index was approximately $13.963 billion.
The fund's portfolio managers use fundamental research and qualitative analysis to select stocks among the portfolio candidates. The portfolio managers look for companies with strong competitive positions, high quality management, and financial strength.
The fund's portfolio managers use a variety of screening methods to identify small-cap companies that might be attractive investments. Once attractive investments have been identified, the portfolio managers then use a consistent three-step fundamental research process to evaluate the stocks, consisting of:
●Valuation: to identify small-cap companies that are considered to be attractively priced relative to their earnings potential;
●Fundamentals: to verify the strength of the underlying business position; and
●Catalyst: to identify a specific event that has the potential to cause the stocks to appreciate in value.
The portfolio managers focus primarily on individual stock selection instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best. The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio of companies that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued relative to expected business growth.
|Period
|RUDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|91.51%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|87.65%
|3 Yr
|8.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|35.88%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|62.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|37.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|RUDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|22.28%
|2021
|4.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|51.38%
|2020
|1.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|80.43%
|2019
|3.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|85.32%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|51.80%
|Period
|RUDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|85.23%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|80.54%
|3 Yr
|8.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|34.97%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|68.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|56.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|RUDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|22.28%
|2021
|4.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|51.38%
|2020
|1.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|80.43%
|2019
|3.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|85.32%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|68.05%
|RUDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RUDAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|190 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|70.59%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|2
|2519
|57.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.4 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|68.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.20%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|41.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RUDAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.11%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|53.03%
|Cash
|1.89%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|45.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|33.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|33.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|32.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|33.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RUDAX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.47%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|19.73%
|Financial Services
|20.14%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|11.39%
|Technology
|9.91%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|88.61%
|Energy
|9.88%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|2.21%
|Real Estate
|8.82%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|31.46%
|Utilities
|6.15%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|3.91%
|Healthcare
|6.02%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|91.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.89%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|97.28%
|Communication Services
|4.84%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|7.48%
|Basic Materials
|4.57%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|54.25%
|Consumer Defense
|3.32%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RUDAX % Rank
|US
|96.88%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|39.56%
|Non US
|1.23%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|64.65%
|RUDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|27.82%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|66.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|18.13%
|RUDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|12.86%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RUDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RUDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.45%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|55.12%
|RUDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RUDAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|50.42%
|RUDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RUDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RUDAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.22%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|44.82%
|RUDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2000
22.34
22.3%
Stephanie is a member of Newton’s quantitative research team. In her current role, she is responsible for quantitative tools used in both the investment process and risk management of multiple portfolios across the firm. Stephanie joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Stephanie was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Previously at the firm, Stephanie held positions of increasing levels of responsibility within the fundamental research team. Stephanie began her investment career in 1991. She has spent her entire career with BNY Mellon. Stephanie has a BA from Washington University. She received her CFA designation in 1998 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2000
22.34
22.3%
Joe is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, he is a senior portfolio manager on the US small mid cap equity team and the lead portfolio manager for US Small Cap Value strategies. Joe has been managing small-cap and small/mid-cap assets since 1998. Joe joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Joe was a senior portfolio manager, director of equity research, portfolio manager and analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Joe held equity research positions at Shearson Lehman Brothers, Manufacturers Hanover Trust and NewYork Life Insurance Co. Joe is a trustee for life at the NeighborhoodHouse Charter School in Dorchester and is a trustee for SchrafftCharitable Trust. Joe has a degree in Finance from New York University. He received his CFA designation in 1983 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Mr. Piskorowski is a director and portfolio manager at The Boston Company Asset Management, Mr. Piskorowski have been employed by Dreyfus October 2014. Piskorowski manage the fund as employees of Dreyfus but use TBCAM's proprietary investment process.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...