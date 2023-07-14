Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
BOSCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.61 -0.21 -1.12%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (STSVX) Primary C (BOSCX) Inst (BOSYX) A (RUDAX)
BOSCX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.61 -0.21 -1.12%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (STSVX) Primary C (BOSCX) Inst (BOSYX) A (RUDAX)
BOSCX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.61 -0.21 -1.12%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (STSVX) Primary C (BOSCX) Inst (BOSYX) A (RUDAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund

BOSCX | Fund

$18.61

$190 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$190 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.45%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund

BOSCX | Fund

$18.61

$190 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.19%

BOSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephanie Brandaleone

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap U.S. companies. The fund currently considers small-cap companies to be those with total market capitalizations that are equal to or less than the total market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000® Value Index (the Index), the fund's benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Index was approximately $13.963 billion.

The fund's portfolio managers use fundamental research and qualitative analysis to select stocks among the portfolio candidates. The portfolio managers look for companies with strong competitive positions, high quality management, and financial strength.

The fund's portfolio managers use a variety of screening methods to identify small-cap companies that might be attractive investments. Once attractive investments have been identified, the portfolio managers then use a consistent three-step fundamental research process to evaluate the stocks, consisting of:

Valuation: to identify small-cap companies that are considered to be attractively priced relative to their earnings potential;

Fundamentals: to verify the strength of the underlying business position; and

Catalyst: to identify a specific event that has the potential to cause the stocks to appreciate in value.

The portfolio managers focus primarily on individual stock selection instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best. The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio of companies that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued relative to expected business growth.

Read More

BOSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -14.5% 140.9% 91.47%
1 Yr -3.3% -34.7% 196.6% 88.57%
3 Yr 7.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 46.15%
5 Yr -4.9%* -23.7% 9.2% 71.45%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 65.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -59.3% 118.2% 31.22%
2021 4.1% -17.3% 18.6% 55.67%
2020 1.0% -21.2% 28.2% 81.69%
2019 3.4% -17.9% 8.4% 88.33%
2018 -4.8% -20.0% 0.2% 55.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -17.6% 140.9% 85.15%
1 Yr -3.3% -34.7% 196.6% 82.08%
3 Yr 7.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 45.21%
5 Yr -4.9%* -23.7% 10.7% 76.62%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 63.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -59.3% 118.2% 31.22%
2021 4.1% -17.3% 18.6% 55.67%
2020 1.0% -21.2% 28.2% 81.69%
2019 3.4% -17.9% 8.4% 88.33%
2018 -4.8% -19.9% 0.2% 70.48%

NAV & Total Return History

BOSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BOSCX Category Low Category High BOSCX % Rank
Net Assets 190 M 1.48 M 120 B 70.12%
Number of Holdings 128 2 2519 57.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.4 M 213 K 4.6 B 69.05%
Weighting of Top 10 17.20% 2.8% 101.7% 42.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LHC Group Inc 2.92%
  2. KBR Inc 2.52%
  3. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc 2.04%
  4. First Solar Inc 1.89%
  5. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 1.89%
  6. Verint Systems Inc 1.85%
  7. Newmark Group Inc Class A 1.82%
  8. EQT Corp 1.78%
  9. PotlatchDeltic Corp 1.76%
  10. Fluor Corp 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BOSCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.11% 25.32% 100.32% 52.55%
Cash 		1.89% -79.10% 74.68% 45.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 5.95%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 7.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 4.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 4.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOSCX % Rank
Industrials 		21.47% 2.46% 37.42% 19.59%
Financial Services 		20.14% 0.00% 35.52% 11.34%
Technology 		9.91% 0.00% 54.70% 88.32%
Energy 		9.88% 0.00% 37.72% 2.06%
Real Estate 		8.82% 0.00% 29.43% 31.44%
Utilities 		6.15% 0.00% 18.58% 3.78%
Healthcare 		6.02% 0.00% 26.53% 91.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.89% 0.99% 47.79% 97.08%
Communication Services 		4.84% 0.00% 14.85% 7.39%
Basic Materials 		4.57% 0.00% 18.66% 53.95%
Consumer Defense 		3.32% 0.00% 18.87% 71.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOSCX % Rank
US 		96.88% 24.89% 100.00% 39.29%
Non US 		1.23% 0.00% 36.31% 64.29%

BOSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BOSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.19% 0.01% 13.16% 5.86%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 62.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 79.50%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.45% 17.22%

Sales Fees

BOSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 7.41%

Trading Fees

BOSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BOSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.45% 1.00% 314.00% 54.98%

BOSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BOSCX Category Low Category High BOSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 29.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BOSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BOSCX Category Low Category High BOSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.61% -2.40% 2.49% 89.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BOSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BOSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephanie Brandaleone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2000

22.34

22.3%

Stephanie is a member of Newton’s quantitative research team. In her current role, she is responsible for quantitative tools used in both the investment process and risk management of multiple portfolios across the firm. Stephanie joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Stephanie was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Previously at the firm, Stephanie held positions of increasing levels of responsibility within the fundamental research team. Stephanie began her investment career in 1991. She has spent her entire career with BNY Mellon. Stephanie has a BA from Washington University. She received her CFA designation in 1998 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Joseph Corrado

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2000

22.34

22.3%

Joe is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, he is a senior portfolio manager on the US small mid cap equity team and the lead portfolio manager for US Small Cap Value strategies. Joe has been managing small-cap and small/mid-cap assets since 1998. Joe joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Joe was a senior portfolio manager, director of equity research, portfolio manager and analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Joe held equity research positions at Shearson Lehman Brothers, Manufacturers Hanover Trust and NewYork Life Insurance Co. Joe is a trustee for life at the NeighborhoodHouse Charter School in Dorchester and is a trustee for SchrafftCharitable Trust. Joe has a degree in Finance from New York University. He received his CFA designation in 1983 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Jonathan Piskorowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Mr. Piskorowski is a director and portfolio manager at The Boston Company Asset Management, Mr. Piskorowski have been employed by Dreyfus October 2014. Piskorowski manage the fund as employees of Dreyfus but use TBCAM's proprietary investment process.

Andrew Leger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×