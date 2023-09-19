Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MainStay Fiera SMID Growth Fund

mutual fund
APSDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.26 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
APSDX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay Fiera SMID Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.26 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
APSDX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay Fiera SMID Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.26 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

MainStay Fiera SMID Growth Fund

APSDX | Fund

$15.26

$81.5 M

-

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$81.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

MainStay Fiera SMID Growth Fund

APSDX | Fund

$15.26

$81.5 M

-

0.99%

APSDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Fiera SMID Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Fiera Capital Inc. (the “Subadvisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies believed to be small- and mid-cap growth-oriented companies that are selected for their long-term capital appreciation potential and which the Subadvisor expects to grow faster than the U.S. economy.

The Fund considers an issuer to be a small- or mid-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the range of the largest and smallest capitalized issuers included in the Russell 2500™ Growth Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent data during the current month. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund may also invest in companies that are in the earlier stages of their growth cycle that the Subadvisor recognizes as “emerging growth” companies. The Subadvisor believes that emerging growth companies can typically exhibit more aggressive growth characteristics and may be experiencing a significant positive transformation or a favorable catalyst impacting their long-term earnings potential. Characteristics the Subadvisor considers in identifying emerging growth companies for the Fund include accelerating revenue growth, strong relative strength, company specific market advantage, or an introduction of a new product line with a large addressable marketplace.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small- and mid-cap companies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in common stocks of foreign small-and mid-cap companies through the purchase of sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), sponsored Global Depositary Receipts and/or foreign companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

An issuer is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” or similar designation, as determined by a third party such as Bloomberg.

The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors as defined by GICs classification in selecting its investments, including the information technology/technology-related sectors and consumer non-cyclical sector.

Investment Process:

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor uses an approach that combines “top-down” secular/macro-economic trend analysis with “bottom- up” security selection. The “top-down” approach takes into consideration factors such as interest rates, inflation, fiscal and monetary policy, global demographic trends, the regulatory environment and other attractive global investment opportunities. In addition, the Subadvisor may make investments in companies that seek to benefit from secular growth trends.

Through this “top-down” view, the Subadvisor seeks to provide a framework for “bottom up” research by identifying sectors, industries and companies that may benefit from the sustainability of the observed trends.

The Subadvisor then looks to fundamental “bottom-up” research for individual companies that it believes are exhibiting earnings growth potential at different stages of a company’s growth cycle and may benefit from the observed secular/macro trends. The core investments of the Fund typically include more established companies that the Subadvisor recognizes as “stable growth” companies, but the Fund may also invest in “emerging growth” companies. The Subadvisor believes that stable growth companies can typically provide more stability and consistency in volatile markets and are identified as exhibiting potential earnings acceleration, consistency of earnings, solid fundamentals (e.g., a strong balance sheet and the ability to generate free cash flow), franchise durability and reasonable valuations in the context of projected growth rates.

The Fund may sell securities and other investments when the Subadvisor believes that they have achieved full valuation, the Subadvisor identifies a more attractive investment, the Fund needs to maintain portfolio diversification, or an individual stock experiences declining fundamentals, negative earnings reports or similar adverse events or other relevant factors. In general, once the market capitalization of an investment exceeds the market capitalization of the Russell 2500TM Growth Index (which ranges from $3 million to $24 billion), the Subadvisor expects to gradually liquidate the position.

Read More

APSDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

APSDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APSDX Category Low Category High APSDX % Rank
Net Assets 81.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APSDX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

APSDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

APSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

APSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

APSDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APSDX Category Low Category High APSDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APSDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APSDX Category Low Category High APSDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APSDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

APSDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×