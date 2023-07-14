Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fiera Capital Small/Mid-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
APSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.66 -0.14 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (APSGX) Primary Inv (APSRX)
APSRX (Mutual Fund)

Fiera Capital Small/Mid-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.66 -0.14 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (APSGX) Primary Inv (APSRX)
APSRX (Mutual Fund)

Fiera Capital Small/Mid-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.66 -0.14 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (APSGX) Primary Inv (APSRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fiera Capital Small/Mid-Cap Growth Fund

APSRX | Fund

$15.66

$93.6 M

0.00%

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.7%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

Net Assets

$93.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fiera Capital Small/Mid-Cap Growth Fund

APSRX | Fund

$15.66

$93.6 M

0.00%

1.40%

APSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fiera Capital Small/Mid-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fiera Capital
  • Inception Date
    Feb 12, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Kalbfleisch

Fund Description

Fiera Capital Inc. (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies believed to be small- and mid-cap growth-oriented companies that are selected for their long-term capital appreciation potential and which the Adviser expects to grow faster than the U.S. economy. The Fund considers an issuer to be a small- or mid-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the range of the largest and smallest capitalized issuers included in the Russell 2500™ Growth Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent data during the current month. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small- and mid-cap companies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in common stocks of foreign small- and mid-cap companies through the purchase of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and/or foreign domiciled companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology/technology-related sectors and the consumer non-cyclical sector.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses an approach that combines “top-down” secular/macro-economic trend analysis with “bottom- up” security selection. The “top-down” approach takes into consideration factors such as interest rates, inflation, fiscal and monetary policy, global demographic trends, the regulatory environment and other attractive global investment opportunities. Through this “top-down” view, the Adviser seeks to provide a framework for “bottom up” research by identifying sectors, industries and companies that may benefit from the sustainability of the observed trends.

The Adviser then looks to fundamental “bottom-up” research for individual companies that it believes are exhibiting earnings growth potential at different stages of a company’s growth cycle and may benefit from the observed secular/macro trends. The core investments of the Fund typically include more established companies that the Adviser recognizes as “stable growth” companies. The Adviser believes that stable growth companies can typically provide more stability and consistency in volatile markets and are identified as exhibiting potential earnings acceleration, consistency of earnings, solid fundamentals (e.g., a strong balance sheet, the ability to generate free cash flow), franchise durability and reasonable valuations in the context of projected growth rates. The Fund may also invest in companies that are in the earlier stages of their growth cycle that the Adviser recognizes as “emerging growth” companies. The Adviser believes that emerging growth companies can typically exhibit more aggressive growth characteristics and may be experiencing a significant positive transformation or a favorable catalyst impacting their long-term earnings potential. Characteristics the Adviser considers in identifying emerging growth companies for the Fund include accelerating revenue growth, strong relative strength, company specific market advantage, or an introduction of a new product line with a large addressable marketplace.

The Fund may sell securities and other investments when the Adviser believes that they have achieved full valuation, the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment, the Fund needs to maintain portfolio diversification, or an individual stock experiences declining fundamentals, negative earnings reports or similar adverse events or other relevant factors. In general, once a common stock reaches $12 billion in market capitalization, the Adviser expects to gradually liquidate the position.

Read More

APSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -24.9% 59.5% 30.85%
1 Yr 0.1% -43.1% 865.8% 91.13%
3 Yr -3.7%* -41.4% 41.9% 54.92%
5 Yr -6.7%* -28.2% 82.9% 77.06%
10 Yr N/A* -18.4% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 72.32%
2021 2.1% -52.0% 83.9% 32.54%
2020 5.9% -17.6% 195.3% 71.81%
2019 4.1% -16.0% 9.5% 82.58%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -53.4% 58.6% 29.26%
1 Yr 0.1% -60.3% 865.8% 87.06%
3 Yr -3.7%* -41.4% 41.9% 55.31%
5 Yr -1.9%* -27.5% 82.9% 59.13%
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 72.32%
2021 2.1% -52.0% 83.9% 32.54%
2020 5.9% -17.6% 195.3% 71.81%
2019 4.1% -16.0% 9.5% 82.58%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

APSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APSRX Category Low Category High APSRX % Rank
Net Assets 93.6 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 85.99%
Number of Holdings 65 20 3702 64.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 84.57%
Weighting of Top 10 29.22% 5.5% 92.1% 36.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fortinet Inc 3.77%
  2. Immunomedics Inc 3.61%
  3. Arista Networks Inc 3.47%
  4. iRhythm Technologies Inc 3.39%
  5. Devon Energy Corp 3.13%
  6. Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A 3.02%
  7. Etsy Inc 2.86%
  8. The Mosaic Co 2.83%
  9. Entegris Inc 2.79%
  10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APSRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.18% 23.99% 100.52% 64.36%
Other 		2.82% -2.66% 23.05% 3.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 95.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 95.57%
Cash 		0.00% -0.52% 26.94% 96.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 95.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APSRX % Rank
Technology 		29.76% 0.04% 62.17% 61.88%
Healthcare 		26.86% 0.00% 43.77% 6.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.75% 0.00% 57.41% 44.50%
Industrials 		11.80% 0.00% 38.23% 75.89%
Financial Services 		5.86% 0.00% 43.01% 55.32%
Energy 		5.16% 0.00% 62.10% 12.77%
Basic Materials 		3.91% 0.00% 17.25% 26.60%
Communication Services 		1.91% 0.00% 18.33% 63.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 95.57%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 99.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 98.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APSRX % Rank
US 		93.71% 23.38% 100.52% 54.79%
Non US 		3.47% 0.00% 35.22% 45.21%

APSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.02% 19.28% 26.67%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 85.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 62.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

APSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 250.31% 26.28%

APSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APSRX Category Low Category High APSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 95.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APSRX Category Low Category High APSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.55% -2.24% 2.75% 45.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Kalbfleisch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Michael Kalbfleisch, CFA, CPA, is a Senior Vice President at the Adviser.Having been in the industry since 1986, Mr. Kalbfleisch brings more than three decades of investment management experience to the equity team. Mr. Kalbfleisch was a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Apex until its acquisition by the Adviser in June 2016. He joined Apex in 2000 after serving as Chief Operating Officer for Retirement Capital Advisers; prior to that he was a member of the Investment Committee at Dean Investment Associates. He is also a past Vice President at John Nuveen & Co. From 1986 – 1996 Mike was Chief Financial Officer at Flagship Financial. Mike is an adjunct professor of finance at The University of Dayton. He received his BS in Accounting from the University of Dayton, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Sunil Reddy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Sunil M. Reddy, CFA, is a Senior Vice President at the Adviser with diverse investment management experience accumulating since 1991. Sunil has over 18 years of experience in the investment management business as a portfolio manager and a research analyst. Sunil is a member of the investment committee at Fiera Growth strategies in addition to covering Technology, Financial and Consumer Discretionary sectors. His background includes stints in portfolio management, equity analysis and in corporate debt underwriting, trading and syndication roles. Mr. Reddy joined Apex from Fifth Third where he co-managed the Fifth Third Quality Growth Fund and was the sole manager for the Fifth Third Technology fund. In addition, Mr. Reddy was an integral member of the Growth team covering the Technology and Financial sectors. Sunil also has extensive Fixed Income experience having managed a $6 billion fixed income portfolio at Fifth Third.In addition to his portfolio management experience Sunil served as Senior Equity Analyst while at Fifth Third Asset Management. Prior to Fifth Third Sunil was a portfolio manager at KeyCorp. At Keycorp, Mr. Reddy was involved in various funding and interest rate risk management strategies for the Funds Management group. Mr. Reddy is a Chartered Financial Analyst, an M.B.A from Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University and an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×