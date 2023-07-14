Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Fiera Capital Inc. (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies believed to be small- and mid-cap growth-oriented companies that are selected for their long-term capital appreciation potential and which the Adviser expects to grow faster than the U.S. economy. The Fund considers an issuer to be a small- or mid-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the range of the largest and smallest capitalized issuers included in the Russell 2500™ Growth Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent data during the current month. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small- and mid-cap companies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in common stocks of foreign small- and mid-cap companies through the purchase of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and/or foreign domiciled companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.
The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology/technology-related sectors and the consumer non-cyclical sector.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses an approach that combines “top-down” secular/macro-economic trend analysis with “bottom- up” security selection. The “top-down” approach takes into consideration factors such as interest rates, inflation, fiscal and monetary policy, global demographic trends, the regulatory environment and other attractive global investment opportunities. Through this “top-down” view, the Adviser seeks to provide a framework for “bottom up” research by identifying sectors, industries and companies that may benefit from the sustainability of the observed trends.
The Adviser then looks to fundamental “bottom-up” research for individual companies that it believes are exhibiting earnings growth potential at different stages of a company’s growth cycle and may benefit from the observed secular/macro trends. The core investments of the Fund typically include more established companies that the Adviser recognizes as “stable growth” companies. The Adviser believes that stable growth companies can typically provide more stability and consistency in volatile markets and are identified as exhibiting potential earnings acceleration, consistency of earnings, solid fundamentals (e.g., a strong balance sheet, the ability to generate free cash flow), franchise durability and reasonable valuations in the context of projected growth rates. The Fund may also invest in companies that are in the earlier stages of their growth cycle that the Adviser recognizes as “emerging growth” companies. The Adviser believes that emerging growth companies can typically exhibit more aggressive growth characteristics and may be experiencing a significant positive transformation or a favorable catalyst impacting their long-term earnings potential. Characteristics the Adviser considers in identifying emerging growth companies for the Fund include accelerating revenue growth, strong relative strength, company specific market advantage, or an introduction of a new product line with a large addressable marketplace.
The Fund may sell securities and other investments when the Adviser believes that they have achieved full valuation, the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment, the Fund needs to maintain portfolio diversification, or an individual stock experiences declining fundamentals, negative earnings reports or similar adverse events or other relevant factors. In general, once a common stock reaches $12 billion in market capitalization, the Adviser expects to gradually liquidate the position.
|Period
|APSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-24.9%
|59.5%
|29.43%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-43.1%
|865.8%
|90.96%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|53.06%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-28.2%
|82.9%
|74.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.4%
|13.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.6%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|71.25%
|2021
|2.3%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|30.70%
|2020
|6.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|69.90%
|2019
|4.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|81.80%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|APSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-53.4%
|58.6%
|28.01%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-60.3%
|865.8%
|86.88%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|53.45%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-27.5%
|82.9%
|56.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.2%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.6%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|71.25%
|2021
|2.3%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|30.70%
|2020
|6.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|69.90%
|2019
|4.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|81.80%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|APSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|93.6 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|85.82%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|20
|3702
|63.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.1 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|84.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.22%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|36.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.18%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|64.01%
|Other
|2.82%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|3.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|47.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|42.55%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|91.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|44.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APSGX % Rank
|Technology
|29.76%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|61.70%
|Healthcare
|26.86%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|6.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.75%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|44.33%
|Industrials
|11.80%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|75.71%
|Financial Services
|5.86%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|55.14%
|Energy
|5.16%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|12.59%
|Basic Materials
|3.91%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|26.42%
|Communication Services
|1.91%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|63.12%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|56.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|88.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|88.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APSGX % Rank
|US
|93.71%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|54.61%
|Non US
|3.47%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|45.04%
|APSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|42.16%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|APSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|APSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|25.89%
|APSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|47.34%
|APSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|APSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.30%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|24.10%
|APSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.911
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Michael Kalbfleisch, CFA, CPA, is a Senior Vice President at the Adviser.Having been in the industry since 1986, Mr. Kalbfleisch brings more than three decades of investment management experience to the equity team. Mr. Kalbfleisch was a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Apex until its acquisition by the Adviser in June 2016. He joined Apex in 2000 after serving as Chief Operating Officer for Retirement Capital Advisers; prior to that he was a member of the Investment Committee at Dean Investment Associates. He is also a past Vice President at John Nuveen & Co. From 1986 – 1996 Mike was Chief Financial Officer at Flagship Financial. Mike is an adjunct professor of finance at The University of Dayton. He received his BS in Accounting from the University of Dayton, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Sunil M. Reddy, CFA, is a Senior Vice President at the Adviser with diverse investment management experience accumulating since 1991. Sunil has over 18 years of experience in the investment management business as a portfolio manager and a research analyst. Sunil is a member of the investment committee at Fiera Growth strategies in addition to covering Technology, Financial and Consumer Discretionary sectors. His background includes stints in portfolio management, equity analysis and in corporate debt underwriting, trading and syndication roles. Mr. Reddy joined Apex from Fifth Third where he co-managed the Fifth Third Quality Growth Fund and was the sole manager for the Fifth Third Technology fund. In addition, Mr. Reddy was an integral member of the Growth team covering the Technology and Financial sectors. Sunil also has extensive Fixed Income experience having managed a $6 billion fixed income portfolio at Fifth Third.In addition to his portfolio management experience Sunil served as Senior Equity Analyst while at Fifth Third Asset Management. Prior to Fifth Third Sunil was a portfolio manager at KeyCorp. At Keycorp, Mr. Reddy was involved in various funding and interest rate risk management strategies for the Funds Management group. Mr. Reddy is a Chartered Financial Analyst, an M.B.A from Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University and an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
