Fiera Capital Inc. (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies believed to be small- and mid-cap growth-oriented companies that are selected for their long-term capital appreciation potential and which the Adviser expects to grow faster than the U.S. economy. The Fund considers an issuer to be a small- or mid-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, within the range of the largest and smallest capitalized issuers included in the Russell 2500™ Growth Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent data during the current month. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small- and mid-cap companies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in common stocks of foreign small- and mid-cap companies through the purchase of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and/or foreign domiciled companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology/technology-related sectors and the consumer non-cyclical sector.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses an approach that combines “top-down” secular/macro-economic trend analysis with “bottom- up” security selection. The “top-down” approach takes into consideration factors such as interest rates, inflation, fiscal and monetary policy, global demographic trends, the regulatory environment and other attractive global investment opportunities. Through this “top-down” view, the Adviser seeks to provide a framework for “bottom up” research by identifying sectors, industries and companies that may benefit from the sustainability of the observed trends.

The Adviser then looks to fundamental “bottom-up” research for individual companies that it believes are exhibiting earnings growth potential at different stages of a company’s growth cycle and may benefit from the observed secular/macro trends. The core investments of the Fund typically include more established companies that the Adviser recognizes as “stable growth” companies. The Adviser believes that stable growth companies can typically provide more stability and consistency in volatile markets and are identified as exhibiting potential earnings acceleration, consistency of earnings, solid fundamentals (e.g., a strong balance sheet, the ability to generate free cash flow), franchise durability and reasonable valuations in the context of projected growth rates. The Fund may also invest in companies that are in the earlier stages of their growth cycle that the Adviser recognizes as “emerging growth” companies. The Adviser believes that emerging growth companies can typically exhibit more aggressive growth characteristics and may be experiencing a significant positive transformation or a favorable catalyst impacting their long-term earnings potential. Characteristics the Adviser considers in identifying emerging growth companies for the Fund include accelerating revenue growth, strong relative strength, company specific market advantage, or an introduction of a new product line with a large addressable marketplace.

The Fund may sell securities and other investments when the Adviser believes that they have achieved full valuation, the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment, the Fund needs to maintain portfolio diversification, or an individual stock experiences declining fundamentals, negative earnings reports or similar adverse events or other relevant factors. In general, once a common stock reaches $12 billion in market capitalization, the Adviser expects to gradually liquidate the position.