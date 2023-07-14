Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
21.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$61.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.7%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Growth Fund invests in securities that, in the opinion of Yorktown Management & Research Company, Inc. (the “Adviser”), offer the opportunity for growth of capital.
The Growth Fund can include stocks of any size, within any sector, and at times the Adviser may emphasize one or more particular sectors. The Growth Fund may also invest in other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements, and securities issued by investment companies (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds are open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, Business Development Companies (“BDC’s”), unit investment trusts, that seek capital growth or appreciation by investing primarily in common stock or convertible securities and that are not affiliated with the Fund or its Adviser. The Growth Fund may also invest in long-, intermediate- or short-term bonds and other fixed-income securities (or in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in such securities) whenever the Adviser believes that such securities offer a potential for capital appreciation, such as during periods of declining interest rates. In addition, the Growth Fund may invest in Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”), including ETFs that represent interests in a portfolio of common stocks or fixed income securities seeking to track the performance of a securities index or similar benchmark.
The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Growth Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|APGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|25.17%
|1 Yr
|21.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|21.93%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|18.61%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|23.76%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|24.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|APGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.0%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|29.79%
|2021
|1.9%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|40.58%
|2020
|5.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|94.75%
|2019
|5.3%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|46.41%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|19.78%
|APGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|61.7 M
|199 K
|133 B
|76.21%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|1
|9075
|22.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.23 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|82.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.73%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|94.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.10%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|46.26%
|Cash
|0.90%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|49.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|64.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|68.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|60.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|62.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APGRX % Rank
|Technology
|28.53%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|20.26%
|Industrials
|17.63%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|4.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.86%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|16.08%
|Healthcare
|12.33%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|75.99%
|Financial Services
|10.12%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|87.67%
|Basic Materials
|7.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|24.89%
|Real Estate
|5.20%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|10.24%
|Communication Services
|4.77%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|48.68%
|Consumer Defense
|1.14%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|94.60%
|Energy
|0.42%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|59.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|59.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APGRX % Rank
|US
|69.53%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|19.93%
|Non US
|29.57%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|77.09%
|APGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|35.35%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|96.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|APGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|APGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|86.70%
|APGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|60.18%
|APGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|APGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.33%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|91.36%
|APGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$1.154
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 14, 1985
36.99
37.0%
Mr. David D. Basten is the Yorktown’s Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager, having served in that capacity since commencement of each Fund’s operations. Mr. David D. Basten is President and Director of the Yorktown, Managing Partner of Waimed Enterprises, LLC and partner of Downtown Enterprises.Mr. David M. Basten has served as Portfolio Manager since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2011
11.01
11.0%
Mrs. Brentz East has served as portfolio manager since 2011 and prior to that held various positions at the Yorktown Management & Research Company, Inc., including as a securities analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
