Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

16.5%

1 yr return

21.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$61.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AFGGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Yorktown Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Yorktown Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Basten

Fund Description

The Growth Fund invests in securities that, in the opinion of Yorktown Management & Research Company, Inc. (the “Adviser”), offer the opportunity for growth of capital.

The Growth Fund can include stocks of any size, within any sector, and at times the Adviser may emphasize one or more particular sectors. The Growth Fund may also invest in other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements, and securities issued by investment companies (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds are open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, Business Development Companies (“BDC’s”), unit investment trusts, that seek capital growth or appreciation by investing primarily in common stock or convertible securities and that are not affiliated with the Fund or its Adviser. The Growth Fund may also invest in long-, intermediate- or short-term bonds and other fixed-income securities (or in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in such securities) whenever the Adviser believes that such securities offer a potential for capital appreciation, such as during periods of declining interest rates. In addition, the Growth Fund may invest in Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”), including ETFs that represent interests in a portfolio of common stocks or fixed income securities seeking to track the performance of a securities index or similar benchmark.

The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Growth Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

AFGGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -35.6% 29.2% 24.83%
1 Yr 21.0% 17.3% 252.4% 22.27%
3 Yr 0.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 18.73%
5 Yr -2.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 23.62%
10 Yr 2.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 22.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -24.3% 957.1% 32.27%
2021 1.4% -38.3% 47.1% 43.74%
2020 5.4% -54.2% 0.6% 95.56%
2019 5.2% -76.0% 54.1% 48.90%
2018 -6.3% -26.1% 47.8% 21.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -35.6% 29.2% 25.39%
1 Yr 21.0% 11.4% 252.4% 46.70%
3 Yr 0.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 29.93%
5 Yr 1.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 30.07%
10 Yr 5.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 28.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -24.3% 957.1% 32.27%
2021 1.4% -33.1% 47.1% 44.12%
2020 5.4% -44.4% 1.8% 60.30%
2019 5.2% -6.5% 54.1% 22.55%
2018 -2.9% -14.4% 47.8% 25.68%

NAV & Total Return History

AFGGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFGGX Category Low Category High AFGGX % Rank
Net Assets 61.7 M 199 K 133 B 76.10%
Number of Holdings 151 1 9075 22.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.23 M -18 M 37.6 B 82.27%
Weighting of Top 10 11.73% 9.1% 100.0% 93.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Etsy Inc 1.94%
  2. Soitec SA 1.43%
  3. Soitec SA 1.43%
  4. Soitec SA 1.43%
  5. Soitec SA 1.43%
  6. Soitec SA 1.43%
  7. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 1.40%
  8. Soitec SA 1.39%
  9. Soitec SA 1.39%
  10. Soitec SA 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFGGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.10% 61.84% 125.47% 46.15%
Cash 		0.90% -174.70% 23.12% 49.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 57.16%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 60.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 51.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 53.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFGGX % Rank
Technology 		28.53% 0.00% 49.87% 20.15%
Industrials 		17.63% 0.00% 44.06% 4.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.86% 0.00% 40.94% 15.97%
Healthcare 		12.33% 0.00% 35.42% 75.88%
Financial Services 		10.12% 0.00% 38.42% 87.56%
Basic Materials 		7.00% 0.00% 38.60% 24.78%
Real Estate 		5.20% 0.00% 39.48% 10.13%
Communication Services 		4.77% 0.00% 57.66% 48.57%
Consumer Defense 		1.14% 0.00% 73.28% 94.38%
Energy 		0.42% 0.00% 21.15% 59.14%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 59.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFGGX % Rank
US 		69.53% 0.13% 103.82% 19.82%
Non US 		29.57% 0.58% 99.46% 76.98%

AFGGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.01% 44.27% 35.12%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.82% 96.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

AFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 18.40%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 0.00% 395.00% 86.58%

AFGGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFGGX Category Low Category High AFGGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 51.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFGGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFGGX Category Low Category High AFGGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -4.27% 12.65% 91.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFGGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AFGGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Basten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 1985

36.99

37.0%

Mr. David D. Basten is the Yorktown’s Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager, having served in that capacity since commencement of each Fund’s operations. Mr. David D. Basten is President and Director of the Yorktown, Managing Partner of Waimed Enterprises, LLC and partner of Downtown Enterprises.Mr. David M. Basten has served as Portfolio Manager since 2005.

Brentz East

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2011

11.01

11.0%

Mrs. Brentz East has served as portfolio manager since 2011 and prior to that held various positions at the Yorktown Management & Research Company, Inc., including as a securities analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

