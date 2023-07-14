The Growth Fund invests in securities that, in the opinion of Yorktown Management & Research Company, Inc. (the “Adviser”), offer the opportunity for growth of capital.

The Growth Fund can include stocks of any size, within any sector, and at times the Adviser may emphasize one or more particular sectors. The Growth Fund may also invest in other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements, and securities issued by investment companies (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds are open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, Business Development Companies (“BDC’s”), unit investment trusts, that seek capital growth or appreciation by investing primarily in common stock or convertible securities and that are not affiliated with the Fund or its Adviser. The Growth Fund may also invest in long-, intermediate- or short-term bonds and other fixed-income securities (or in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in such securities) whenever the Adviser believes that such securities offer a potential for capital appreciation, such as during periods of declining interest rates. In addition, the Growth Fund may invest in Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”), including ETFs that represent interests in a portfolio of common stocks or fixed income securities seeking to track the performance of a securities index or similar benchmark.

The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Growth Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.