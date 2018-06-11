Home
mutual fund
ANZTX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ANNPX) Primary (ANZTX) C (ANZCX) A (ANZAX) Other (ANNAX) Other (ANCMX) Retirement (VAADX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Convertible Fund

ANZTX | Fund

-

$1.56 B

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.56 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ANZTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Convertible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 19, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in convertible securities. Convertible securities include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, debentures, notes or preferred stocks and their hybrids that can be converted into (exchanged for) equity securities or other securities (such as warrants or options) that provide an opportunity for equity participation. The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in contingent convertible securities (“CoCos”), which are a form of hybrid security that generally either converts into equity or has its principal written down at the election of investors and upon the occurrence of certain pre-specified triggering events.

For purposes of this policy, the fund may also gain exposure to convertible securities through derivatives or other “synthetic” means. The fund may invest in securities of any size market capitalization or credit quality, and may from time to time invest a significant amount of its assets in securities of smaller companies. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in nonconvertible debt securities rated below investment grade or unrated and determined to be of similar quality (“high-yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The fund may also invest in securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The portfolio managers follow a disciplined, fundamental bottom-up research process, which facilitates the early identification of convertible securities issuers demonstrating the ability to improve their fundamental characteristics. The portfolio managers select issuers that exceed minimum fundamental metrics and exhibit the highest visibility of future expected operating performance. The fundamental research process generally includes: a breakdown of a company and its growth by division and region, including revenue model analysis; profit margin analysis; analysis of experience and quality of its management; industry dynamics and competitive analysis; distribution channel and supply chain analysis; and macroeconomic climate analysis. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek to invest in securities that can participate in the upside of the underlying equity and provide downside protection from the bond. In addition to gaining “synthetic” exposure to convertible securities through derivatives as outlined above, the fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts, warrants and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

Read More

ANZTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANZTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANZTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANZTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANZTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ANZTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ANZTX Category Low Category High ANZTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.56 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 123 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 318 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 20.41% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DEXCOM INC 3.22%
  2. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund 2.60%
  3. WELLS FARGO COMPANY 2.48%
  4. NEXTERA ENERGY INC 2.36%
  5. CLOUDFLARE INC 1.83%
  6. ETSY INC 1.68%
  7. BILL.COM HOLDINGS INC 1.64%
  8. SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 1.58%
  9. GS FINANCE CORP 1.54%
  10. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP 1.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ANZTX % Rank
Bonds 		85.25% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		12.49% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.60% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANZTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.60% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANZTX % Rank
US 		85.25% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ANZTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ANZTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ANZTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ANZTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ANZTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ANZTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ANZTX Category Low Category High ANZTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ANZTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ANZTX Category Low Category High ANZTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ANZTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ANZTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

