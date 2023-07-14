The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in convertible securities. Convertible securities include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, debentures, notes or preferred stocks and their hybrids that can be converted into (exchanged for) equity securities or other securities (such as warrants or options) that provide an opportunity for equity participation. The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in contingent convertible securities (“CoCos”), which are a form of hybrid security that generally either converts into equity or has its principal written down at the election of investors and upon the occurrence of certain pre-specified triggering events.

For purposes of this policy, the fund may also gain exposure to convertible securities through derivatives or other “synthetic” means. The fund may invest in securities of any size market capitalization or credit quality, and may from time to time invest a significant amount of its assets in securities of smaller companies. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in nonconvertible debt securities rated below investment grade or unrated and determined to be of similar quality (“high-yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The fund may also invest in securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The portfolio managers follow a disciplined, fundamental bottom‑up research process, which facilitates the early identification of convertible securities issuers demonstrating the ability to improve their fundamental characteristics. The portfolio managers select issuers that exceed minimum

fundamental metrics and exhibit the highest visibility of future expected operating performance. The fundamental research process generally includes: a breakdown of a company and its growth by division and region, including revenue model analysis; profit margin analysis; analysis of experience and quality of its management; industry dynamics and competitive analysis; distribution channel and supply chain analysis; and macroeconomic climate analysis. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek to invest in securities that can participate in the upside of the underlying equity and provide downside protection from the bond. In addition to gaining “synthetic” exposure to convertible securities through derivatives as outlined above, the fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts, warrants and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.