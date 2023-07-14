Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.3%
1 yr return
6.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
Net Assets
$1.98 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.4%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ANNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-2.1%
|12.0%
|36.14%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-6.2%
|12.1%
|33.73%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-9.8%
|5.8%
|25.93%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-5.9%
|9.9%
|21.33%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-7.9%
|9.4%
|68.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-37.8%
|-9.7%
|37.80%
|2021
|-6.8%
|-10.0%
|2.1%
|59.76%
|2020
|13.2%
|1.9%
|17.2%
|10.26%
|2019
|4.8%
|2.4%
|5.6%
|21.79%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|86.49%
|Period
|ANNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-17.4%
|11.0%
|33.73%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-19.7%
|11.3%
|31.33%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-9.8%
|14.0%
|25.93%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-5.9%
|11.5%
|8.00%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-7.9%
|11.2%
|6.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-37.8%
|-9.7%
|37.80%
|2021
|-6.8%
|-10.0%
|2.1%
|59.76%
|2020
|13.2%
|1.9%
|17.2%
|10.26%
|2019
|4.8%
|2.4%
|5.6%
|21.79%
|2018
|0.5%
|-3.3%
|0.9%
|6.76%
|ANNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANNAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.98 B
|48.6 M
|4.43 B
|13.10%
|Number of Holdings
|121
|37
|381
|45.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|423 M
|-991 K
|795 M
|19.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.36%
|9.5%
|87.7%
|58.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANNAX % Rank
|Convertible Bonds
|81.04%
|33.22%
|110.54%
|48.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|8.01%
|0.00%
|22.93%
|60.71%
|Cash
|6.00%
|-81.48%
|7.92%
|15.48%
|Stocks
|3.35%
|0.00%
|23.09%
|71.43%
|Bonds
|0.93%
|-18.46%
|76.04%
|25.00%
|Other
|0.67%
|-17.11%
|1.13%
|17.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANNAX % Rank
|Utilities
|91.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.33%
|Basic Materials
|8.87%
|0.00%
|24.08%
|18.67%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.73%
|94.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.87%
|94.67%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.08%
|96.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.31%
|94.67%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.48%
|92.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.56%
|94.67%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.78%
|92.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.79%
|94.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANNAX % Rank
|US
|3.35%
|0.00%
|22.42%
|71.43%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|95.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANNAX % Rank
|Corporate
|93.75%
|91.11%
|100.00%
|86.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.25%
|0.00%
|8.40%
|19.05%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.86%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.86%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.86%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.94%
|92.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANNAX % Rank
|US
|0.93%
|-25.25%
|76.04%
|25.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.79%
|92.86%
|ANNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.20%
|9.99%
|59.04%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.20%
|1.37%
|34.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|86.67%
|ANNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ANNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|30.00%
|154.00%
|96.47%
|ANNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANNAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.19%
|0.00%
|7.57%
|19.05%
|ANNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ANNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANNAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.31%
|-3.72%
|10.32%
|56.63%
|ANNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.394
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.427
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Oberto is a portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2007. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He has been a portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since 2017. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Oberto is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He has 17 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Oberto was previously a portfolio administrator, a credit default swaps (CDS) account manager and a trade-closer for Bain Capital. He began his career as an intern at Gabelli Asset Management. Mr. Oberto has a B.S.B.A. with a concentration in finance and a minor in economics from Fordham University and an M.S. in finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Yee is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1995. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. Mr. Yee is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He was previously an analyst for the Global and Systematic team with responsibilities focused on US large cap equity strategies. In addition, he also worked in global portfolio administration and in client service. Mr. Yee was previously a financial consultant for Priority One Financial/Liberty Foundation. He has a B.S. from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|36.97
|10.11
|7.42
