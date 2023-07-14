The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities issued by small cap companies. The portfolio managers consider small cap companies to include companies with market capitalizations not greater than that of the largest company on the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index at the time of investment. As of January 31, 2022, the total market capitalization of the largest company in the index was $15.4 billion.

The fund invests in countries world-wide, including the United States, foreign developed countries and emerging markets. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% (unless the portfolio managers deem market conditions unfavorable, in which case the fund would invest at least 30%) of its assets in securities of issuers located outside of the United States. The fund will allocate its assets among at least three different countries (one of which may be the U.S.). The fund generally invests in common stocks and other equity securities denominated in both U.S. and foreign currencies.

The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including integration of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) data about issuers to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings, revenues or key business fundamentals are not only growing, but growing at an accelerating pace.