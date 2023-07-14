Home
American Century Global Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
AGCWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.26 -0.13 -0.79%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (AGCVX) Primary C (AGCHX) Inst (AGCSX) Retirement (AGCWX) A (AGCLX) Retirement (AGCTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Global Small Cap Fund

AGCWX | Fund

$16.26

$69.4 M

0.00%

1.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$69.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 136.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AGCWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly
  • Net Income Ratio -0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Global Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    100450
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Trevor Gurwich

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities issued by small cap companies. The portfolio managers consider small cap companies to include companies with market capitalizations not greater than that of the largest company on the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index at the time of investment. As of January 31, 2022, the total market capitalization of the largest company in the index was $15.4 billion.
The fund invests in countries world-wide, including the United States, foreign developed countries and emerging markets. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% (unless the portfolio managers deem market conditions unfavorable, in which case the fund would invest at least 30%) of its assets in securities of issuers located outside of the United States. The fund will allocate its assets among at least three different countries (one of which may be the U.S.). The fund generally invests in common stocks and other equity securities denominated in both U.S. and foreign currencies.
The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including integration of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) data about issuers to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings, revenues or key business fundamentals are not only growing, but growing at an accelerating pace.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
AGCWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -44.3% 9.5% 69.23%
1 Yr 11.8% -51.1% 24.7% 58.71%
3 Yr -0.7%* -6.4% 28.0% 14.86%
5 Yr 0.6%* -4.2% 18.3% 8.00%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -50.5% 18.8% 70.95%
2021 -0.8% -27.4% 103.5% 23.08%
2020 11.5% 3.5% 66.4% 22.86%
2019 6.3% -64.5% 5.6% 8.73%
2018 -3.2% -9.3% 49.7% 15.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -44.3% 9.5% 66.03%
1 Yr 11.8% -51.1% 24.7% 50.32%
3 Yr -0.7%* -6.4% 28.0% 13.51%
5 Yr 0.9%* -4.2% 18.3% 6.40%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -50.6% 18.8% 70.95%
2021 -0.8% -27.4% 103.5% 23.08%
2020 11.5% 3.5% 66.4% 22.86%
2019 6.3% -64.5% 5.6% 25.40%
2018 -2.8% -9.3% 53.2% 12.26%

NAV & Total Return History

AGCWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGCWX Category Low Category High AGCWX % Rank
Net Assets 69.4 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 68.13%
Number of Holdings 142 31 9561 25.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.5 M 452 K 5.44 B 85.00%
Weighting of Top 10 15.23% 4.2% 63.4% 76.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tricon Residential Inc 1.82%
  2. Whitecap Resources Inc 1.75%
  3. Nova Ltd 1.71%
  4. TCF Financial Corp 1.69%
  5. Newmark Group Inc Class A 1.61%
  6. D'Ieteren Group 1.56%
  7. D'Ieteren Group 1.56%
  8. D'Ieteren Group 1.56%
  9. D'Ieteren Group 1.56%
  10. D'Ieteren Group 1.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGCWX % Rank
Stocks 		99.43% 40.59% 104.41% 20.63%
Other 		0.72% -7.94% 19.71% 15.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 54.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 48.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 50.00%
Cash 		-0.15% -4.41% 47.07% 94.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGCWX % Rank
Technology 		16.94% 0.00% 93.40% 46.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.24% 0.00% 71.20% 28.13%
Industrials 		15.12% 0.00% 53.77% 76.25%
Financial Services 		11.42% 0.00% 75.07% 33.75%
Real Estate 		10.43% 0.00% 43.48% 2.50%
Basic Materials 		9.54% 0.00% 26.39% 17.50%
Healthcare 		7.35% 0.00% 28.38% 70.00%
Consumer Defense 		5.97% 0.00% 52.28% 23.13%
Energy 		5.51% 0.00% 36.56% 13.13%
Utilities 		1.74% 0.00% 70.33% 36.88%
Communication Services 		0.73% 0.00% 23.15% 79.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGCWX % Rank
US 		55.09% 6.76% 79.19% 31.88%
Non US 		44.34% 12.39% 83.06% 51.25%

AGCWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% 0.43% 2.93% 21.88%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.30% 1.25% 90.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 62.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

AGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 136.00% 7.00% 145.00% 95.56%

AGCWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGCWX Category Low Category High AGCWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 56.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGCWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGCWX Category Low Category High AGCWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.90% -1.92% 6.98% 85.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGCWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AGCWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Trevor Gurwich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2016

6.18

6.2%

Trevor Gurwich is a vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Mr. Gurwich joined American Century Investments in 1998 and has worked in the financial industry since 1992. Previously, he was a manager for Arthur Andersen in their business consulting group. Mr. Gurwich holds a master's degree in finance and investments from Columbia Business School, a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science degree in economics from the Wharton School of Business. He's also fluent in French and Afrikaans.

Federico Laffan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2016

6.18

6.2%

Federico Laffan is a vice president and portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Mr. Laffan joined the firm in 2001 as an investment analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2004. In 2008,Mr. Laffan left the firm and served in portfolio management roles at Axiom International Investors and Ranger International. He returned to American Century Investments in 2011. Before joining American Century in 2001, Mr. Laffan was director of international equities, portfolio manager and analyst with Credit Suisse / Warburg Pincus Asset Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

