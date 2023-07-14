Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
11.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$69.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.2%
Expense Ratio 2.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 136.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AGCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|69.87%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|59.35%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|16.89%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|8.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AGCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.2%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|77.70%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|24.48%
|2020
|11.3%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|28.57%
|2019
|6.2%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|12.70%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|16.04%
|Period
|AGCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.2%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|77.70%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|24.48%
|2020
|11.3%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|28.57%
|2019
|6.2%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|26.19%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|13.21%
|AGCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGCHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69.4 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|67.50%
|Number of Holdings
|142
|31
|9561
|24.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.5 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|84.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.23%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|76.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGCHX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.43%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|20.00%
|Other
|0.72%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|14.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|53.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|47.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|49.38%
|Cash
|-0.15%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|93.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGCHX % Rank
|Technology
|16.94%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|46.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.24%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|27.50%
|Industrials
|15.12%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|75.63%
|Financial Services
|11.42%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|33.13%
|Real Estate
|10.43%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|1.88%
|Basic Materials
|9.54%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|16.88%
|Healthcare
|7.35%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|69.38%
|Consumer Defense
|5.97%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|22.50%
|Energy
|5.51%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|12.50%
|Utilities
|1.74%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|36.25%
|Communication Services
|0.73%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|78.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGCHX % Rank
|US
|55.09%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|31.25%
|Non US
|44.34%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|50.63%
|AGCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.11%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|6.88%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|89.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|AGCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|52.38%
|AGCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AGCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|136.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|94.81%
|AGCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGCHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|55.63%
|AGCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|AGCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGCHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.40%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|96.82%
|AGCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Trevor Gurwich is a vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Mr. Gurwich joined American Century Investments in 1998 and has worked in the financial industry since 1992. Previously, he was a manager for Arthur Andersen in their business consulting group. Mr. Gurwich holds a master's degree in finance and investments from Columbia Business School, a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science degree in economics from the Wharton School of Business. He's also fluent in French and Afrikaans.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Federico Laffan is a vice president and portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Mr. Laffan joined the firm in 2001 as an investment analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2004. In 2008,Mr. Laffan left the firm and served in portfolio management roles at Axiom International Investors and Ranger International. He returned to American Century Investments in 2011. Before joining American Century in 2001, Mr. Laffan was director of international equities, portfolio manager and analyst with Credit Suisse / Warburg Pincus Asset Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
