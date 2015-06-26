Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Star Bulk Carriers Corp Ord

Stock

SBLK

Price as of:

$5.68 +0.2 +3.65%

Industry

Shipping

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Shipping /

Star Bulk Carriers Corp Ord (SBLK)

SBLK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.65%

services Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

12.84%

EPS $1.56

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SBLK DARS™ Rating

SBLK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

410,800

Open Price

$5.72

Day's Range

$5.4 - $5.82

Previous Close

$5.48

52 week low / high

$4.76 - $12.09

Percent off 52 week high

-53.02%

SBLK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SBLK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SBLK

Compare SBLK to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SBLK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SBLK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SBLK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-28

$0.05

2019-11-29

$0.05

2012-09-06

$1.119402985

2012-06-11

$1.119402985

2012-02-24

$1.119402985

2011-11-25

$3.731343284

2011-08-23

$3.731343284

2011-05-19

$3.731343284

2011-03-02

$3.731343284

2010-11-26

$3.731343284

2010-08-23

$3.731343284

2010-05-26

$3.731343284

2010-03-04

$3.731343284

2009-11-24

$3.731343284

2009-07-02

$3.731343284

2008-11-25

$13.432835821

2008-08-06

$26.119402985

2008-05-14

$26.119402985

2008-02-21

$7.462686567

SBLK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SBLK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SBLK

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SBLK Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SBLK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

300.00%

0years

SBLK

News
SBLK

Research
SBLK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SBLK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SBLK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2020-02-19

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-11-20

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-16

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$1.1194

2012-08-29

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1194

2012-05-31

2012-06-11

2012-06-13

2012-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1194

2012-02-15

2012-02-24

2012-02-28

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2011-11-09

2011-11-25

2011-11-29

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2011-08-10

2011-08-23

2011-08-25

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2011-05-12

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2011-02-22

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2010-11-17

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2010-08-10

2010-08-23

2010-08-25

2010-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2010-05-19

2010-05-26

2010-05-31

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2010-02-23

2010-03-04

2010-03-08

2010-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2009-11-16

2009-11-24

2009-11-27

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2009-06-25

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$13.4328

2008-11-17

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$26.1194

2008-07-29

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$26.1194

2008-04-16

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$7.4627

2008-02-14

2008-02-21

2008-02-25

2008-02-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SBLK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X