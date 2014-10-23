Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Compare TGP to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
TGP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TGP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TGP Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
26.79%
26.79%
-74.34%
-68.86%
-29.00%
1
Trade TGP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TGP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading TGP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.40%
|0.4
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.1
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.14%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.4
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.28%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
First Republic Bank, Costco and Teekay LNG Partners Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
MetLife, Ameriprise Financial Services and Noble Energy Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Dividend.com Guide to Investing in ETFs
Shauna O'Brien
|
ETFs can be a great option for dividend investors who are seeking additional...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Transportation Logistics
Additional Links:
Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. The company operates in two segments: liquefied gas segment and conventional tanker segment. As of December 31, 2011, its fleet included 20 LNG carriers and 5 LPG/multigas carriers; and 10 Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and 1 Handymax product tanker. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$1.68
$1.68
0.000%
$6.79
-$0.23
-3.276%
$21.49
$0.00
0.000%
$9.91
-$0.49
-4.712%
$44.60
$0.06
0.135%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.47
$0.05
2.066%
$0.05
$0.05
0.000%
$11.01
-$0.09
-0.811%
$1.65
-$0.22
-11.765%
