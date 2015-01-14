Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
TOO Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TOO Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TOO Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-100.00%
|
-100.00%
|
-100.00%
|
-100.00%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
News
Week’s Best & Worst High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 2nd Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 2nd Ed
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Transportation Logistics
Additional Links:
Teekay Offshore Partners- (TOO)-provides marine transportation and storage services to the offshore oil industry. It owns and operates a fleet of shuttle tankers to transport crude oil and condensates. As of December 31, 2007, its fleet consisted of 38 vessels shuttle tankers with approximately 4.6 million deadweight tons (dwt); 9 conventional crude oil tankers with 0.9 million dwt capacity; and a fleet of 5 FSO units with 0.6 million dwt capacity. Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Teekay Corporation. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.14
$0.00
0.000%
$1.35
-$0.03
-2.174%
$6.67
$0.41
6.550%
$20.36
-$0.51
-2.444%
$3.48
$3.48
0.000%
$37.55
-$1.20
-3.097%
$0.43
-$0.05
-10.417%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.14
$0.14
-12.500%
$188.46
$3.90
2.113%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
TOO Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover