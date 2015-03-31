Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

IAC Interactive Corp.

Stock

IACI

Price as of:

$50.68 -1.49 -2.86%

Industry

Catalog And Mail Order Houses

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Catalog And Mail Order Houses /

IAC Interactive Corp. (IACI)

IACI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $7.91

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IACI DARS™ Rating

IACI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,795,700

Open Price

$51.3

Day's Range

$48.75 - $51.41

Previous Close

$52.17

52 week low / high

$48.75 - $84.66

Percent off 52 week high

-40.14%

IACI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IACI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IACI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IACI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IACI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

IACI Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

IACI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

IACI

News
IACI

Research
IACI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IACI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for IACI

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IACI

Dividend History

There are no payout history for IACI

IACI

Investor Resources

Learn more about IAC Interactive Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IACI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Catalog And Mail Order Houses

This company operates in four segments: Search, Match, ServiceMagic, and Media and Other. The Search segment develops, markets, and distributes various downloadable toolbars; provide search, reference, and content services through its destination search and other Websites, including Ask.com and Dictionary.com; and aggregates and integrates local advertising and content for distribution to publishers on Web and mobile platforms, as well as markets and distributes mobile applications through which it provides search and additional services. The Match segment provides subscription-based and advertiser-supported online personals services through its Websites, including Match.com, Chemistry.com, BlackPeopleMeet.com, SeniorPeopleMeet.com, Singlesnet.com, and OKCupid.com, as well as through mobile applications. The ServiceMagic segment offers Market Match service that matches consumers with service professionals; Exact Match, which optimizes the placement of service professional profiles in a range of marketing vehicles; and 1800Contractor.com, an online directory of service professionals. This segment also offers Website design and hosting services for its service professionals. The Media and Other segment operates BustedTees.com, an online t-shirt retailer; Vimeo, a Website on which users can upload, share, and view video; Pronto.com, a comparison search engine; Shoebuy, an Internet retailer of footwear, and related apparel and accessories; and Proust.com, where users ask and answer questions, as well as provides online entertainment services, and creates video content for various distribution platforms. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp and changed its name to IAC/InterActiveCorp in July 2004. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X