CBS Corporation

Stock

CBS

Price as of:

$40.77 +1.43 +3.63%

Industry

Broadcasting Tv

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Broadcasting Tv /

CBS Corporation (CBS)

CBS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.



1.75%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.



$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.



14.57%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.



0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CBS DARS™ Rating

CBS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

25,531,199

Open Price

$39.34

Day's Range

$39.22 - $41.78

Previous Close

$39.34

52 week low / high

$35.02 - $53.71

Percent off 52 week high

-24.09%

CBS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CBS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

CBS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CBS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-09

$0.18

2019-06-07

$0.18

2019-03-08

$0.18

2018-12-10

$0.18

2018-09-07

$0.18

2018-06-07

$0.18

2018-03-08

$0.18

2017-12-08

$0.18

2017-09-07

$0.18

2017-06-07

$0.18

2017-03-08

$0.18

2016-12-07

$0.18

2016-09-07

$0.18

2016-06-08

$0.15

2016-03-09

$0.15

2015-12-09

$0.15

2015-09-08

$0.15

2015-06-08

$0.15

2015-03-09

$0.15

2014-12-09

$0.15

2014-09-08

$0.15

2014-06-06

$0.12

2014-03-07

$0.12

2013-12-09

$0.12

2013-09-06

$0.12

2013-06-06

$0.12

2013-03-07

$0.12

2012-12-07

$0.12

2012-09-06

$0.12

2012-06-07

$0.1

2012-03-08

$0.1

2011-12-07

$0.1

2011-09-07

$0.1

2011-06-08

$0.1

2011-03-09

$0.05

2010-12-08

$0.05

2010-09-08

$0.05

2010-06-08

$0.05

2010-03-09

$0.05

2009-12-09

$0.05

2009-09-08

$0.05

2009-06-08

$0.05

2009-03-09

$0.05

2008-12-02

$0.27

2008-08-29

$0.27

2008-05-30

$0.27

2008-02-29

$0.25

2007-11-28

$0.25

2007-09-12

$0.25

2007-05-31

$0.22

2007-03-05

$0.22

2006-11-28

$0.2

2006-08-29

$0.2

2006-06-01

$0.18

2006-02-24

$0.16

2005-11-28

$0.07

2005-08-29

$0.07

2005-06-03

$0.07

2005-02-24

$0.07

2004-11-26

$0.07

2004-08-27

$0.06

2004-05-27

$0.06

2004-02-25

$0.06

2003-12-04

$0.06

2003-08-13

$0.06

1998-02-11

$0.05

1997-11-12

$0.05

1997-08-07

$0.05

1997-05-08

$0.05

1997-02-06

$0.05

1996-10-31

$0.05

1996-08-02

$0.05

1996-05-02

$0.05

1996-02-08

$0.05

1995-11-01

$0.05

1995-08-02

$0.05

1995-05-01

$0.05

CBS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CBS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CBS

Metric

CBS Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CBS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.94%

0.00%

0years

CBS

News
CBS

Research
CBS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CBS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

1998

1997

1996

1995

CBS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-08-01

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-05-29

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-01-31

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-11-05

2018-12-10

2018-12-11

2019-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-07-30

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-05-25

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-02-01

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-11-21

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2018-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-07-26

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-05-19

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-01-26

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-11-22

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2017-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-07-28

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-05-26

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-01-28

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-11-24

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2016-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-07-28

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-05-21

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-01-30

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-11-25

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2015-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-08-07

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-05-22

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-01-29

2014-03-07

2014-03-11

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-11-26

2013-12-09

2013-12-11

2014-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-07-25

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-23

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-01-29

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-11-30

2012-12-07

2012-12-11

2013-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-07-26

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-24

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-23

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-11-22

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2012-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-08-09

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-05-03

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-02-23

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-11-18

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2011-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-08-20

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-05-26

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-02-23

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-11-16

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2010-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-29

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-07

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-02-18

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2008-11-13

2008-12-02

2008-12-04

2009-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2008-08-11

2008-08-29

2008-09-03

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2008-04-29

2008-05-30

2008-06-03

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-02-21

2008-02-29

2008-03-04

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-11-01

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2008-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-05-24

2007-05-31

2007-06-04

2007-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-02-27

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

2007-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-10-18

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2007-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-08-14

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-05-25

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

Unknown

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-10-11

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2006-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-07-20

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-05-26

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-01-26

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-10-28

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2005-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-07-21

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-05-19

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-01-28

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-10-14

2003-12-04

2003-12-08

2004-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-07-24

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-10-01

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-02-04

1998-02-11

1998-02-16

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-11-04

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-07-29

1997-08-07

1997-08-11

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-04-30

1997-05-08

1997-05-12

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-01-29

1997-02-06

1997-02-10

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-09-25

1996-10-31

1996-11-04

1996-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-08-05

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-04-24

1996-05-02

1996-05-06

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-02-01

1996-02-08

1996-02-12

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-09-27

1995-11-01

1995-11-04

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-07-26

1995-08-02

1995-08-05

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-04-26

1995-05-01

1995-05-06

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

CBS

Investor Resources

Learn more about CBS Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CBS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Broadcasting Tv

CBS Corporation (CBS) operates as a mass media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four major segments: entertainment, cable networks, local broadcasting, and outdoor. CBS Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York. CBS is largely affected by changing consumer preferences, as consumers move away from traditional cable to internet based sources. As well, CBS is largely affected by its ability to continuously provide quality content and remain the primary source of news for younger consumers. CBS has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2011. CBS pays its dividends quarterly.

