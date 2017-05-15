Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

The Gap Inc.

Stock

GPS

Price as of:

$17.8 +0.07 +0.39%

Industry

Apparel Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Apparel Stores /

The Gap Inc. (GPS)

GPS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.47%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.97

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

55.74%

EPS $1.74

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GPS DARS™ Rating

GPS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,942,900

Open Price

$17.77

Day's Range

$17.58 - $17.87

Previous Close

$17.73

52 week low / high

$15.11 - $31.39

Percent off 52 week high

-43.29%

GPS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2425

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 07

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2425

2019-11-14

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-29

Regular

Trade GPS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GPS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GPS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-07

$0.2425

2019-10-08

$0.2425

2019-07-09

$0.2425

2019-04-09

$0.2425

2019-01-08

$0.2425

2018-10-09

$0.2425

2018-07-10

$0.2425

2018-04-10

$0.2425

2018-01-02

$0.23

2017-10-03

$0.23

2017-06-30

$0.23

2017-04-03

$0.23

2016-12-30

$0.23

2016-10-03

$0.23

2016-07-01

$0.23

2016-04-04

$0.23

2016-01-04

$0.23

2015-10-05

$0.23

2015-07-06

$0.23

2015-04-06

$0.23

2015-01-05

$0.22

2014-10-06

$0.22

2014-07-07

$0.22

2014-04-07

$0.22

2014-01-06

$0.2

2013-10-11

$0.2

2013-07-08

$0.15

2013-04-08

$0.15

2012-12-28

$0.125

2012-10-05

$0.125

2012-06-29

$0.125

2012-04-03

$0.125

2011-12-30

$0.1125

2011-10-07

$0.1125

2011-07-01

$0.1125

2011-04-04

$0.1125

2011-01-03

$0.1

2010-10-08

$0.1

2010-07-02

$0.1

2010-04-05

$0.1

2010-01-04

$0.085

2009-10-09

$0.085

2009-07-06

$0.085

2009-04-06

$0.085

2009-01-05

$0.085

2008-10-09

$0.085

2008-07-03

$0.085

2008-04-04

$0.085

2008-01-07

$0.08

2007-10-12

$0.08

2007-07-06

$0.08

2007-04-05

$0.08

2006-12-29

$0.08

2006-10-05

$0.08

2006-06-30

$0.08

2006-03-31

$0.08

2005-12-30

$0.045

2005-10-06

$0.045

2005-06-30

$0.045

2005-04-01

$0.045

2005-02-04

$0.0222

2004-11-17

$0.0222

2004-08-25

$0.0222

2004-05-19

$0.0222

2004-02-25

$0.0222

2003-12-17

$0.0222

2003-09-17

$0.0222

2003-05-21

$0.0222

2003-02-26

$0.0222

2002-12-04

$0.0222

2002-09-19

$0.0222

2002-05-29

$0.0222

2002-02-26

$0.0222

2001-12-05

$0.0222

2001-09-19

$0.0222

2001-05-31

$0.0222

2001-02-21

$0.0222

2000-11-29

$0.0222

2000-09-14

$0.0222

2000-05-24

$0.0222

2000-02-23

$0.0222

1999-12-20

$0.0222

1999-09-16

$0.0222

1999-06-02

$0.0222

1999-03-03

$0.0222

1998-12-02

$0.0222

1998-09-17

$0.022222222222222223

1998-06-03

$0.022222222222222223

1998-03-04

$0.022222222222222223

1997-12-03

$0.03333333333333333

1997-09-03

$0.022222222222222223

1997-06-04

$0.022222222222222223

1997-03-05

$0.022222222222222223

1996-12-04

$0.022222222222222223

1996-09-04

$0.022222222222222223

1996-06-05

$0.022222222222222223

1996-03-06

$0.022222222222222223

1995-11-29

$0.017777777777777778

1995-08-30

$0.017777777777777778

1995-05-26

$0.017777777777777778

GPS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GPS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GPS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GPS Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GPS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.52%

1.31%

1years

GPS

News
GPS

Research
GPS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GPS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GPS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2425

2019-11-14

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2019-08-14

2019-10-08

2019-10-09

2019-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2019-05-22

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2019-02-26

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2018-11-15

2019-01-08

2019-01-09

2019-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2018-08-17

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2018-05-23

2018-07-10

2018-07-11

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2018-03-01

2018-04-10

2018-04-11

2018-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-11-09

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-08-10

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-05-18

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-02-23

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-11-10

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-08-11

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-05-18

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-02-25

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-11-13

2016-01-04

2016-01-06

2016-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-08-13

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

2015-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-05-20

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

2015-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-02-26

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

2015-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-11-12

2015-01-05

2015-01-07

2015-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-08-15

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

2014-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-05-20

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

2014-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-02-27

2014-04-07

2014-04-09

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-11-13

2014-01-06

2014-01-08

2014-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-08-22

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-05-22

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-02-28

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-11-12

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-08-15

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-05-17

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-02-23

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2011-11-08

2011-12-30

2012-01-04

2012-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2011-08-17

2011-10-07

2011-10-12

2011-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2011-05-18

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2011-02-24

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-11-09

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-09-28

2010-10-08

2010-10-13

2010-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-05-19

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-02-25

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-11-18

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-10-02

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-05-20

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

2009-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-02-25

2009-04-06

2009-04-08

2009-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-11-18

2009-01-05

2009-01-07

2009-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-06-03

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

2008-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-03-26

2008-04-04

2008-04-08

2008-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-11-27

2008-01-07

2008-01-09

2008-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-10-02

2007-10-12

2007-10-16

2007-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-06-06

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-03-27

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-11-30

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-09-26

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-05-09

2006-06-30

2006-07-05

2006-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-03-21

2006-03-31

2006-04-04

2006-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-11-30

2005-12-30

2006-01-04

2006-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-09-27

2005-10-06

2005-10-11

2005-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-05-10

2005-06-30

2005-07-05

2005-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2005-03-22

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2005-01-25

2005-02-04

2005-02-08

2005-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2004-09-28

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2004-07-27

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2004-03-23

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2004-01-27

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2003-12-09

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2004-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2003-07-29

2003-09-17

2003-09-19

2003-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2003-03-25

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2003-01-28

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2002-10-28

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2002-09-10

2002-09-19

2002-09-23

2002-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2002-05-21

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2002-01-29

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2001-10-30

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2001-09-10

2001-09-19

2001-09-21

2001-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2001-05-23

2001-05-31

2001-06-04

2001-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2001-01-23

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2000-10-24

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2000-09-06

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2000-05-16

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2000-01-25

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1999-12-17

1999-12-20

1999-12-22

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1999-09-08

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1999-05-20

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1999-01-26

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1998-12-23

1998-12-02

1998-12-10

1998-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1998-09-10

1998-09-17

1998-09-21

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1998-05-20

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1998-02-24

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1997-11-25

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1997-08-26

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1997-05-20

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1997-02-25

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1996-11-25

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1996-08-27

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1996-05-21

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1996-02-27

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1995-11-20

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1995-08-22

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1995-05-23

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

GPS

Investor Resources

Learn more about The Gap Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GPS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Apparel Stores

The Gap Inc. (GPS) is an apparel retailer. The company operates retail and online stores that sell casual apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Piperlime names. The Gap was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X