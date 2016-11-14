Best Dividend Stocks
DR Horton

Stock

DHI

Price as of:

$52.0 -0.79 -1.5%

Industry

Residential Construction

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Residential Construction /

DR Horton (DHI)

DHI

Stock Dividend Data

1.33%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

16.32%

EPS $4.29

7 yrs

Get DHI DARS™ Rating

DHI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.0

2,203,233

$52.63

$51.71 - $53.01

$52.79

$32.39 - $56.12

-7.34%

DHI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DHI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DHI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DHI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-26

$0.175

2019-08-09

$0.15

2019-05-10

$0.15

2019-02-08

$0.15

2018-11-23

$0.15

2018-08-07

$0.125

2018-05-10

$0.125

2018-02-22

$0.125

2017-11-30

$0.125

2017-08-07

$0.1

2017-05-03

$0.1

2017-02-01

$0.1

2016-11-23

$0.1

2016-08-04

$0.08

2016-05-11

$0.08

2016-02-03

$0.08

2015-11-25

$0.08

2015-08-05

$0.0625

2015-05-13

$0.0625

2015-02-04

$0.0625

2014-11-26

$0.0625

2014-08-06

$0.0625

2014-05-13

$0.0375

2014-02-05

$0.0375

2012-11-29

$0.0375

2012-08-09

$0.0375

2012-05-04

$0.0375

2012-02-08

$0.0375

2011-11-30

$0.0375

2011-08-10

$0.0375

2011-05-10

$0.0375

2011-02-08

$0.0375

2010-11-22

$0.0375

2010-08-12

$0.0375

2010-05-12

$0.0375

2010-02-11

$0.0375

2009-12-02

$0.0375

2009-08-17

$0.0375

2009-05-15

$0.0375

2009-02-11

$0.0375

2008-12-04

$0.0375

2008-08-14

$0.075

2008-05-15

$0.075

2008-02-08

$0.15

2007-11-01

$0.15

2007-08-15

$0.15

2007-05-02

$0.15

2007-01-24

$0.15

2006-10-19

$0.15

2006-08-17

$0.15

2006-05-03

$0.1

2006-01-25

$0.1

2005-10-18

$0.09

2005-08-03

$0.09

2005-05-04

$0.09

2005-01-26

$0.06751687921980495

2004-10-22

$0.06001500375093773

2004-08-04

$0.06001500375093773

2004-05-05

$0.06001500375093773

2004-01-28

$0.06001500375093773

2003-10-16

$0.03500875218804701

2003-08-06

$0.03500875218804701

2003-05-09

$0.03500875218804701

2003-01-30

$0.03500875218804701

2002-10-31

$0.030007501875468866

2002-08-07

$0.030007501875468866

2002-05-10

$0.030007501875468866

2002-02-01

$0.020005001250312578

2001-10-11

$0.01667083437526048

2001-08-06

$0.01667083437526048

2001-05-04

$0.01667083437526048

2001-02-01

$0.01667083437526048

2000-10-18

$0.013336667500208385

2000-08-14

$0.013336667500208385

2000-05-11

$0.013336667500208385

2000-02-03

$0.013336667500208385

1999-10-19

$0.010002500625156289

1999-08-09

$0.010002500625156289

1999-05-04

$0.010002500625156289

1999-02-02

$0.010002500625156289

1998-10-14

$0.007501875468867217

1998-07-30

$0.007501875468867217

1998-04-27

$0.007501875468867217

1998-01-20

$0.007501875468867217

1997-10-31

$0.0066683337501041925

1997-08-06

$0.0066683337501041925

1997-04-28

$0.0066683337501041925

1997-01-29

$0.0066683337501041925

DHI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DHI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DHI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DHI Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

DHI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

27.22%

33.33%

7years

DHI

News
DHI

Research
DHI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DHI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

DHI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1750

2019-11-12

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-07-30

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-04-25

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-01-25

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-11-08

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-07-26

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-04-26

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-01-31

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-11-09

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-07-26

2017-08-07

2017-08-09

2017-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-04-20

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-01-24

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-10-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

2016-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-07-21

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-04-21

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-01-25

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-11-10

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2015-07-28

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2015-04-22

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2015-01-26

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2014-11-11

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2014-07-24

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-04-24

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-01-28

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-11-12

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-07-27

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-04-23

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-01-27

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-11-11

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-07-28

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-04-29

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-01-27

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-11-12

2010-11-22

2010-11-24

2010-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-08-03

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-04-30

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-02-02

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-11-20

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-08-04

2009-08-17

2009-08-19

2009-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-05-04

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-16

2009-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-11-25

2008-12-04

2008-12-08

2008-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-08-05

2008-08-14

2008-08-18

2008-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-05-06

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-02-01

2008-02-08

2008-02-12

2008-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-10-24

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-08-02

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-04-24

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-01-11

2007-01-24

2007-01-26

2007-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-10-12

2006-10-19

2006-10-23

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-08-09

2006-08-17

2006-08-21

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-04-24

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-12

2006-01-25

2006-01-27

2006-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-10-06

2005-10-18

2005-10-20

2005-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-07-25

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-04-25

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-01-12

2005-01-26

2005-01-28

2005-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-10-14

2004-10-22

2004-10-26

2004-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-07-22

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-04-28

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-01-14

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2003-10-09

2003-10-16

2003-10-20

2003-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2003-07-23

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2003-04-28

2003-05-09

2003-05-13

2003-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2003-01-21

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-10-22

2002-10-31

2002-11-04

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-07-24

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-04-30

2002-05-10

2002-05-14

2002-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-01-24

2002-02-01

2002-02-05

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-10-04

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-07-25

2001-08-06

2001-08-08

2001-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-04-24

2001-05-04

2001-05-08

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-01-23

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2000-10-09

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2000-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2000-08-03

2000-08-14

2000-08-16

2000-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2000-05-05

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2000-01-21

2000-02-03

2000-02-07

2000-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-10-04

1999-10-19

1999-10-21

1999-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-07-26

1999-08-09

1999-08-11

1999-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-04-22

1999-05-04

1999-05-06

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-01-20

1999-02-02

1999-02-04

1999-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-10-01

1998-10-14

1998-10-16

1998-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-07-21

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-04-16

1998-04-27

1998-04-29

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-01-13

1998-01-20

1998-01-22

1998-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

1997-10-22

1997-10-31

1997-11-04

1997-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

1997-07-24

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

1997-04-17

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

1997-01-20

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

DHI

Investor Resources

Learn more about DR Horton on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DHI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Residential Construction

This company operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The companys Homebuilding segment engages in the acquisition and development of land, and construction and sale of residential homes in 25 states and 73 markets in the United States primarily under the D.R. Horton, Americas Builder name. This segment is also involved in building traditional single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums, which share common walls and roofs. Its Financial Services segment engages in originating and selling mortgages, as well as provides title insurance policies, examination, and closing services primarily to the purchasers of its homes. The company markets and sells its homes primarily through independent real estate brokers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

