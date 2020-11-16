D.R. Horton (DHI) is the largest homebuilder in the United States by volume.

The Texas-based company operates across 29 states via four brands – D.R. Horton, Express Homes, Emerald Homes and Freedom Homes. The majority of its homes are sold under the D.R. Horton brand, followed by Express Homes.

DHI has a presence across all the major home segments, including entry-level, move-up, active adult and luxury. In terms of geographic spread in the United States, it is pretty balanced with DHI drawing 30% of homebuilding revenue from the Southeast, 25% from South Central, 20% from the West, 13% from the East, 7% from the Midwest and the remaining from the Southwest.

Besides constructing high-quality homes, the company provides complimentary services including mortgage financing, title services and insurance services for homebuyers.