Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Aetna

Stock

AET

Price as of:

$212.7 +0.7 +0.33%

Industry

Health Care Plans

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Aetna(AET) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Aetna by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Health Care Plans /

Aetna (AET)

AET

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $12.75

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AET DARS™ Rating

AET

Daily Snapshot

Price

$212.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,862,699

Open Price

$212.57

Day's Range

$211.79 - $213.36

Previous Close

$212.0

52 week low / high

$166.88 - $213.36

Percent off 52 week high

-0.31%

AET

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AET has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AET's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AET

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AET’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-10-23

$0.5

2018-07-24

$0.5

2018-04-11

$0.5

2018-01-10

$0.5

2017-10-11

$0.5

2017-07-11

$0.5

2017-04-11

$0.5

2017-01-10

$0.25

2016-10-11

$0.25

2016-07-12

$0.25

2016-04-12

$0.25

2016-01-12

$0.25

2015-10-13

$0.25

2015-07-14

$0.25

2015-04-07

$0.25

2015-01-13

$0.25

2014-10-14

$0.225

2014-07-08

$0.225

2014-04-08

$0.225

2014-01-14

$0.225

2013-10-08

$0.2

2013-07-09

$0.2

2013-04-09

$0.2

2013-01-08

$0.2

2012-10-09

$0.175

2012-07-10

$0.175

2012-04-10

$0.175

2012-01-11

$0.175

2011-10-11

$0.15

2011-07-12

$0.15

2011-04-12

$0.15

2010-11-10

$0.04

2009-11-10

$0.04

2008-11-10

$0.04

2007-11-13

$0.04

2006-11-13

$0.04

2005-11-14

$0.02

2004-11-12

$0.01

2003-11-12

$0.01

2002-11-13

$0.01

2001-11-09

$0.01

2000-10-25

$0.05

2000-07-26

$0.05

2000-04-26

$0.05

2000-01-26

$0.05

1999-10-27

$0.05

1999-07-28

$0.05

1999-04-28

$0.05

1999-01-27

$0.05

1998-10-28

$0.05

1998-07-29

$0.05

1998-04-22

$0.05

1998-01-28

$0.05

1997-10-29

$0.05

1997-07-23

$0.05

1997-04-23

$0.05

1997-01-29

$0.05

1996-10-23

$0.05

1996-07-24

$0.05

1996-04-24

$0.1725

1996-01-24

$0.1725

1995-10-25

$0.1725

1995-07-26

$0.1725

AET's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AET

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AET

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AET Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AET

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.99%

0.00%

2years

AET

News
AET

Research
AET

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AET

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AET

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5000

2018-09-28

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-05-18

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-02-23

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-12-03

2018-01-10

2018-01-11

2018-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-09-29

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-05-19

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-02-17

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-12-02

2017-01-10

2017-01-12

2017-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-09-30

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-05-20

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-02-19

2016-04-12

2016-04-14

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-12-04

2016-01-12

2016-01-14

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-09-25

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-05-15

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-02-27

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

2015-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-11-21

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-09-19

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-05-30

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-02-28

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-12-06

2014-01-14

2014-01-16

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-09-27

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-05-17

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-02-19

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-11-30

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-09-28

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-05-18

2012-07-10

2012-07-12

2012-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-02-24

2012-04-10

2012-04-12

2012-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-12-02

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-09-23

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-05-20

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-02-03

2011-04-12

2011-04-14

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2010-09-24

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2009-09-25

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2008-09-26

2008-11-10

2008-11-13

2008-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2007-09-28

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2006-09-29

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0200

2005-09-30

2005-11-14

2005-11-16

2005-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2004-09-24

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2003-09-26

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2002-09-27

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2001-09-28

2001-11-09

2001-11-14

2001-11-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2000-09-29

2000-10-25

2000-10-27

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-06-30

2000-07-26

2000-07-28

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-02-25

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-12-03

2000-01-26

2000-01-28

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-09-24

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-06-25

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-02-26

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-12-04

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-09-25

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-06-26

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-02-27

1998-04-22

1998-04-24

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-12-05

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-09-26

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-06-27

1997-07-23

1997-07-25

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-02-28

1997-04-23

1997-04-25

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-12-06

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-09-27

1996-10-23

1996-10-25

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-07-19

1996-07-24

1996-07-26

1996-08-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1996-02-23

1996-04-24

1996-04-26

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1995-12-08

1996-01-24

1996-01-26

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1995-09-29

1995-10-25

1995-10-27

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1995-06-30

1995-07-26

1995-07-28

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

AET

Investor Resources

Learn more about Aetna on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AET

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Health Care Plans

Aetna Corp (AET) is one of the nation's leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving approximately 36.7 million people with information and resources. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, and medical management capabilities and health care management services for Medicaid plans. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut. Aetna is largely affected by health care regulation, as well as insurance regulations. Aetna has been paying dividends since 1993 and has increased them consecutively annually since 2011. Aetna pays dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X