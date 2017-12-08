Aetna Corp (AET) is one of the nation's leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving approximately 36.7 million people with information and resources. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, and medical management capabilities and health care management services for Medicaid plans. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut. Aetna is largely affected by health care regulation, as well as insurance regulations. Aetna has been paying dividends since 1993 and has increased them consecutively annually since 2011. Aetna pays dividends quarterly.