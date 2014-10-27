Best Dividend Stocks
GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Stock

GSK

Price as of:

$47.01 +0.13 +0.28%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Major

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Major /

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

GSK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.91%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.83

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

58.65%

EPS $3.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GSK DARS™ Rating

GSK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,827,000

Open Price

$47.02

Day's Range

$46.76 - $47.11

Previous Close

$46.88

52 week low / high

$36.96 - $47.26

Percent off 52 week high

-0.53%

GSK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GSK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GSK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GSK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GSK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-08

$0.4583283

2019-05-16

$0.465536

2019-02-21

$0.594243

2018-11-15

$0.478846

2018-08-09

$0.490603

2018-05-10

$0.498253

2018-02-22

$0.646684

2017-11-09

$0.509187

2017-08-09

$0.49603

2017-05-10

$0.485352

2017-02-22

$0.566154

2016-11-02

$0.45708

2016-08-10

$0.461526

2016-05-11

$0.495194

2016-02-17

$0.65607

2015-11-10

$0.544019

2015-08-12

$0.571859

2015-05-13

$0.58115

2015-02-18

$0.695244

2014-11-05

$0.613016

2014-08-06

$0.648204

2014-05-14

$0.640034

2014-02-19

$0.749616

2013-11-13

$0.616094

2013-08-07

$0.553212

2013-05-08

$0.550224

2013-02-20

$0.68948

2012-11-14

$0.578952

2012-08-08

$0.527918

2012-05-09

$0.5491

2012-02-15

$0.66339

2012-02-15

$0.15795

2011-11-02

$0.54298

2011-08-03

$0.521088

2011-05-04

$0.526336

2011-02-09

$0.615296

2010-10-27

$0.50736

2010-07-28

$0.45726

2010-05-05

$0.46032

2010-02-10

$0.573696

2009-11-04

$0.49002

2009-07-29

$0.460936

2009-04-29

$0.409304

2009-02-11

$0.494564

2008-10-29

$0.474796

2008-07-30

$0.519116

2008-04-30

$0.51857

2008-02-13

$0.627264

2007-10-31

$0.532584

2007-08-01

$0.494712

2007-05-02

$0.480672

2007-02-14

$0.551628

2006-11-01

$0.450456

2006-08-02

$0.40634

2006-02-15

$0.48748

2005-11-02

$0.3552

2005-08-03

$0.34778

2005-05-11

$0.38009

2005-02-16

$0.44438

2004-11-03

$0.36519

2004-08-04

$0.3659

2004-05-12

$0.3528

2004-02-18

$0.51993

2003-10-29

$0.30018

2003-07-30

$0.28637

2003-05-07

$0.28505

2003-02-19

$0.41868

2002-10-30

$0.27722

2002-07-31

$0.28027

2002-05-01

$0.25959

2002-02-20

$0.3423

2001-10-31

$0.25584

GSK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GSK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GSK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GSK Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GSK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.96%

-13.29%

1years

GSK

News
GSK

Research
GSK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GSK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

GSK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4583

Unknown

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4655

Unknown

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5942

Unknown

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4788

Unknown

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2019-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4906

Unknown

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4983

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6467

Unknown

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5092

Unknown

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2018-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4960

Unknown

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4854

Unknown

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5662

Unknown

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4571

Unknown

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2017-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4615

Unknown

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4952

Unknown

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6561

Unknown

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5440

Unknown

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2016-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5719

Unknown

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5812

Unknown

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6952

Unknown

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6130

Unknown

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2015-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6482

Unknown

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

Unknown

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7496

Unknown

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6161

Unknown

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2014-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5532

Unknown

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5502

Unknown

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6895

Unknown

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5790

Unknown

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5279

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5491

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

Unknown

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-04-12

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.6634

Unknown

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5430

Unknown

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2012-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5211

Unknown

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5263

Unknown

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6153

Unknown

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5074

Unknown

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2011-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4573

Unknown

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4603

Unknown

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5737

Unknown

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

Unknown

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4609

Unknown

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4093

Unknown

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4946

Unknown

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4748

Unknown

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2009-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5191

Unknown

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5186

Unknown

2008-04-30

2008-05-02

2008-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6273

Unknown

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5326

Unknown

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2008-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4947

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4807

Unknown

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5516

Unknown

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2007-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

Unknown

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4875

Unknown

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3552

Unknown

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2006-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3478

Unknown

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3801

Unknown

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4444

Unknown

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3652

Unknown

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2005-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3659

Unknown

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3528

Unknown

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5199

Unknown

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3002

Unknown

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2004-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2864

Unknown

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2851

Unknown

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4187

Unknown

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2772

Unknown

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2003-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2803

Unknown

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2596

Unknown

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3423

Unknown

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2558

Unknown

2001-10-31

2001-11-02

2002-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

GSK

Investor Resources

Learn more about GlaxoSmithKline PLC on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GSK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Major

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global healthcare group. The company focuses on the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. GSK was founded in 1999, and is based in the UK. In April 2014, GSK sold its cancer-drug business to Novartis for $14.5 billion and acquired Novartis’s vaccines business for $7.1 billion, along with creating a new consumer health business by operating a joint venture. GSK operates in a highly competitive business, and relies on patent protection and market exclusivity for its products to achieve high levels of profitability. GSK’s success is also dependent on its ability to continuously develop new pharmaceutical products. GSK has been paying a dividend since 2001 and has been increasing it consistently since 2009, which is when it last cut its payout. GSK pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

