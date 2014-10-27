GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global healthcare group. The company focuses on the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. GSK was founded in 1999, and is based in the UK. In April 2014, GSK sold its cancer-drug business to Novartis for $14.5 billion and acquired Novartis’s vaccines business for $7.1 billion, along with creating a new consumer health business by operating a joint venture. GSK operates in a highly competitive business, and relies on patent protection and market exclusivity for its products to achieve high levels of profitability. GSK’s success is also dependent on its ability to continuously develop new pharmaceutical products. GSK has been paying a dividend since 2001 and has been increasing it consistently since 2009, which is when it last cut its payout. GSK pays its dividends quarterly.