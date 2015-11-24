Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Johnson Controls

Stock

JCI

Price as of:

$40.5 -0.18 -0.44%

Industry

Auto Parts

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Auto Parts /

Johnson Controls (JCI)

JCI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.56%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

53.06%

EPS $1.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JCI DARS™ Rating

JCI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

742,275

Open Price

$40.75

Day's Range

$40.45 - $40.87

Previous Close

$40.68

52 week low / high

$28.3 - $44.82

Percent off 52 week high

-9.64%

JCI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JCI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JCI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JCI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JCI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.26

2019-09-13

$0.26

2019-06-21

$0.26

2019-03-15

$0.26

2018-12-14

$0.26

2018-09-21

$0.26

2018-06-22

$0.26

2018-03-16

$0.26

2017-12-15

$0.26

2017-09-22

$0.25

2017-06-26

$0.25

2017-03-20

$0.25

2016-12-12

$0.25

2016-08-03

$0.303664921

2016-06-08

$0.303664921

2016-03-09

$0.303664921

2015-12-09

$0.303664921

2015-09-02

$0.272251309

2015-06-03

$0.272251309

2015-03-04

$0.272251309

2014-12-10

$0.272251309

2014-09-03

$0.230366492

2014-06-04

$0.230366492

2014-03-05

$0.230366492

2013-12-12

$0.230366492

2013-09-04

$0.19895288

2013-06-05

$0.19895288

2013-03-06

$0.19895288

2012-12-05

$0.19895288

2012-09-05

$0.188481675

2012-06-06

$0.188481675

2012-03-07

$0.188481675

2011-12-07

$0.188481675

2011-09-07

$0.167539267

2011-06-08

$0.167539267

2011-03-09

$0.167539267

2010-12-08

$0.167539267

2010-09-08

$0.136125654

2010-06-09

$0.136125654

2010-03-10

$0.136125654

2009-12-09

$0.136125654

2009-09-09

$0.136125654

2009-06-10

$0.136125654

2009-03-11

$0.136125654

2008-12-10

$1.248859215

2008-09-10

$1.248859215

2008-06-11

$1.248859215

2008-03-12

$1.248859215

2007-12-12

$1.248859215

2007-09-12

$1.056727028

2007-06-13

$12.680724338

2007-03-14

$12.680724338

2006-12-13

$12.680724338

2006-09-11

$10.759402469

2006-06-07

$10.759402469

2006-03-08

$10.759402469

2005-12-12

$10.759402469

2005-09-07

$9.606609347

2005-06-08

$9.606609347

2005-03-09

$9.606609347

2004-12-13

$9.606609347

2004-09-08

$8.645948413

2004-06-09

$8.645948413

2004-03-10

$8.645948413

2003-12-10

$17.291896825

2003-09-10

$13.83351746

2003-06-11

$13.83351746

2003-03-12

$13.83351746

2002-12-11

$13.83351746

2002-09-11

$12.680724338

2002-06-12

$12.680724338

2002-03-06

$12.680724338

2001-12-12

$12.680724338

2001-09-17

$11.912195591

2001-06-13

$11.912195591

2001-03-07

$11.912195591

2000-12-06

$11.912195591

2000-09-11

$10.759402469

2000-06-07

$10.759402469

2000-03-08

$10.759402469

1999-12-13

$10.759402469

1999-09-08

$4.803304674

1999-06-09

$4.803304674

1999-03-10

$4.803304674

1998-12-09

$4.803304674

1998-09-09

$4.4190403

1998-06-10

$4.4190403

1998-03-11

$4.4190403

1997-12-10

$4.4190403

1997-09-08

$2.06542101

1997-06-04

$2.06542101

1997-03-05

$2.06542101

1996-12-04

$4.130842019

1996-09-04

$3.938709832

1996-06-05

$3.938709832

1996-02-28

$3.938709832

1995-12-06

$3.938709832

1995-09-06

$3.746577645

1995-06-06

$3.746577645

JCI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JCI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JCI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

JCI Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

JCI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.60%

0.00%

1years

JCI

News
JCI

Research
JCI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JCI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

JCI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2600

2019-12-04

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2020-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-09-04

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-06-12

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-03-06

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-12-05

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-09-12

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-06-13

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-03-07

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-12-06

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2018-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-09-13

2017-09-22

2017-09-25

2017-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-06-14

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-03-08

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-12-05

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3037

2016-07-20

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3037

2016-05-17

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3037

2016-01-23

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3037

2015-11-18

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2016-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2723

2015-07-22

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2723

2015-05-20

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2723

2015-01-28

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2723

2014-11-19

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2015-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2304

2014-07-23

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2304

2014-05-21

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2304

2014-01-29

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2304

2013-11-20

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

2013-07-24

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

2013-05-22

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

2013-01-23

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

2012-11-14

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1885

2012-07-25

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1885

2012-05-23

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1885

2012-01-25

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1885

2011-11-16

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2011-07-27

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2011-05-25

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2011-01-26

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2010-11-17

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2011-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1361

2010-07-28

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1361

2010-05-18

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1361

2010-01-27

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1361

2009-11-18

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1361

2009-07-22

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1361

2009-05-20

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1361

2009-01-21

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2489

2008-11-19

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2009-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2489

2008-07-23

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2489

2008-05-20

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2489

2008-01-23

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2489

2007-11-14

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0567

2007-07-25

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$12.6807

2007-05-22

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$12.6807

2007-01-24

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$12.6807

2006-11-15

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$10.7594

2006-07-26

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$10.7594

2006-05-23

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$10.7594

2006-01-25

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$10.7594

2005-11-16

2005-12-12

2005-12-14

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$9.6066

2005-07-27

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$9.6066

2005-05-25

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$9.6066

2005-01-26

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$9.6066

2004-11-17

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$8.6459

2004-07-28

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$8.6459

2004-05-26

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$8.6459

2004-01-28

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$17.2919

2003-11-19

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$13.8335

2003-07-23

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$13.8335

2003-05-21

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$13.8335

2003-01-22

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$13.8335

2002-11-20

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$12.6807

2002-07-24

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$12.6807

2002-05-22

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$12.6807

2002-01-23

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$12.6807

2001-11-14

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$11.9122

2001-07-25

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$11.9122

2001-05-17

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$11.9122

2001-01-24

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$11.9122

2000-11-15

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$10.7594

2000-07-26

2000-09-11

2000-09-13

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$10.7594

2000-05-17

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$10.7594

2000-01-26

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$10.7594

1999-11-17

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.8033

1999-07-28

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.8033

1999-05-19

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.8033

1999-01-27

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.8033

1998-11-18

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.4190

1998-07-22

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.4190

1998-05-20

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.4190

1998-01-28

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.4190

1997-11-19

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0654

1997-07-23

1997-09-08

1997-09-10

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0654

1997-05-22

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0654

1997-01-22

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.1308

1996-11-20

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.9387

1996-07-24

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.9387

1996-05-22

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.9387

1996-01-24

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.9387

1995-11-15

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7466

1995-07-26

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7466

1995-05-25

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

JCI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Johnson Controls on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JCI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Auto Parts

Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) engages in building efficiency, automotive experience, and power solutions businesses worldwide. The company was formerly known as Johnson Electric Service Company and changed its name to Johnson Controls, Inc. in 1974. Johnson Controls, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Johnson Controls is affected by pricing pressure from its automotive customers, as well as regulatory uncertainty over climate change legislation. Johnson Controls has been paying dividends since 1985, and has consecutively annually increased its dividends since 2011. Johnson Controls pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X