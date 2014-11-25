Best Dividend Stocks
Kinder Morgan Inc.

Stock

KMI

Price as of:

$20.74 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

KMI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.83%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

103.02%

EPS $0.97

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KMI DARS™ Rating

KMI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,321,849

Open Price

$20.72

Day's Range

$20.68 - $20.79

Previous Close

$20.72

52 week low / high

$14.62 - $21.5

Percent off 52 week high

-3.58%

KMI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KMI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

KMI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KMI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.25

2019-07-30

$0.25

2019-04-29

$0.25

2019-01-30

$0.2

2018-10-30

$0.2

2018-07-30

$0.2

2018-04-27

$0.2

2018-01-30

$0.125

2017-10-30

$0.125

2017-07-27

$0.125

2017-04-27

$0.125

2017-01-30

$0.125

2016-10-28

$0.125

2016-07-28

$0.125

2016-04-28

$0.125

2016-01-28

$0.125

2015-10-29

$0.51

2015-07-29

$0.49

2015-04-28

$0.48

2015-01-29

$0.45

2014-10-29

$0.44

2014-07-29

$0.43

2014-04-28

$0.42

2014-01-29

$0.41

2013-10-29

$0.41

2013-07-29

$0.4

2013-04-25

$0.38

2013-01-29

$0.37

2012-10-29

$0.36

2012-07-27

$0.35

2012-04-26

$0.32

2012-01-27

$0.31

2011-10-27

$0.3

2011-07-28

$0.3

2011-04-28

$0.14

2007-04-26

$0.875

2007-01-29

$0.875

2006-10-27

$0.875

2006-07-27

$0.875

2006-04-26

$0.875

2006-01-27

$0.875

2005-10-27

$0.75

2005-07-27

$0.75

2005-04-27

$0.7

2005-01-27

$0.7

2004-10-27

$0.5625

2004-07-28

$0.5625

2004-04-28

$0.5625

2004-01-28

$0.5625

2003-10-29

$0.4

2003-07-29

$0.4

2003-04-28

$0.15

2003-01-29

$0.15

2002-10-29

$0.1

2002-07-29

$0.1

2002-04-26

$0.05

2002-01-29

$0.05

2001-10-29

$0.05

2001-07-27

$0.05

2001-04-26

$0.05

2001-01-29

$0.05

2000-10-27

$0.05

2000-07-27

$0.05

2000-04-27

$0.05

2000-02-01

$0.05

1999-12-13

$0.05

1999-09-13

$0.2

1999-06-11

$0.2

1999-03-11

$0.2

1998-12-11

$0.2

1998-09-11

$0.28

1998-06-11

$0.28

1998-03-12

$0.28

1997-12-11

$0.28

1997-09-11

$0.27

1997-06-12

$0.27

1997-03-12

$0.27

1996-12-12

$0.27

1996-09-12

$0.26

1996-06-12

$0.26

1996-03-13

$0.26

1995-12-13

$0.26

1995-09-13

$0.25

1995-06-13

$0.25

KMI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KMI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KMI

Metric

KMI Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

KMI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.99%

37.93%

1years

KMI

News
KMI

Research
KMI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KMI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

KMI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-10-16

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-07-17

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-04-17

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-01-16

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-10-17

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-07-18

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-04-18

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-01-17

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-10-18

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-07-19

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-04-19

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-01-18

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-10-19

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-07-20

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-04-20

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-01-20

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2015-10-21

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-07-15

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2015-04-15

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2015-01-21

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2014-10-15

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-07-16

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-04-16

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2014-01-15

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2013-10-16

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-07-17

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-04-17

2013-04-25

2013-04-29

2013-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2013-01-16

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-10-17

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2012-07-18

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2012-04-18

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2012-01-18

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-10-19

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-07-20

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-04-20

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-16

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2007-04-18

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2007-01-17

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2006-10-18

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2006-07-19

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2006-04-19

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2006-01-18

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-10-19

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-07-20

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2005-04-21

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2005-01-18

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2004-10-20

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

Unknown

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2004-04-21

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2004-01-21

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2003-10-15

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2003-06-11

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-04-16

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-01-15

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-10-16

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-07-17

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-04-17

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-01-17

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-10-17

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-07-18

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-04-18

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-01-17

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-10-19

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-07-20

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-04-20

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-01-29

2000-02-01

2000-01-31

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-11-18

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-09-02

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-05-21

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-02-09

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-11-10

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-08-06

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-05-19

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-02-25

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1997-11-18

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-08-08

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-05-19

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-02-12

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-11-12

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1996-08-19

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1996-05-21

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1996-02-13

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1995-11-14

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-08-18

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-05-16

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

KMI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Kinder Morgan Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

KMI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is a transportation and energy storage company in North America. The company operates in five segments: Products Pipelines-KMP, Natural Gas Pipelines-KMP, CO2-KMP, Terminals-KMP and Kinder Morgan Canada-KMP. KMI was founded 1997, and is based in Houston, TX. It operates largely through its subsidiary, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (KMP), as well as El Paso Pipeline Partners, L.P. (EPB), and KMI relies greatly on the performance of these two limited partnerships. KMI is affected by pipeline tariff rates and other regulatory requirements. KMI has been paying a dividend since 1993, and has been increasing it steadily since 2011. KMI pays its dividend quarterly.

