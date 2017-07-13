Best Dividend Stocks
Exxon Mobil

Stock

XOM

Price as of:

$33.41 +1.96 +6.23%

Industry

Major Integrated Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

XOM

Stock Dividend Data

10.11%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

$3.48

Paid Quarterly

215.10%

EPS $1.62

37 yrs

Get XOM DARS™ Rating

XOM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

384,086

Open Price

$33.41

Day's Range

$33.41 - $33.41

Previous Close

$31.45

52 week low / high

$30.11 - $83.49

Percent off 52 week high

-59.98%

XOM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XOM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XOM

Compare XOM to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Basic Materials Sector
  • My Watchlist

XOM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XOM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-10

$0.87

2019-11-08

$0.87

2019-08-12

$0.87

2019-05-10

$0.87

2019-02-08

$0.82

2018-11-09

$0.82

2018-08-10

$0.82

2018-05-11

$0.82

2018-02-09

$0.77

2017-11-10

$0.77

2017-08-10

$0.77

2017-05-10

$0.77

2017-02-08

$0.75

2016-11-08

$0.75

2016-08-10

$0.75

2016-05-11

$0.75

2016-02-09

$0.73

2015-11-09

$0.73

2015-08-11

$0.73

2015-05-11

$0.73

2015-02-06

$0.69

2014-11-07

$0.69

2014-08-11

$0.69

2014-05-09

$0.69

2014-02-06

$0.63

2013-11-07

$0.63

2013-08-09

$0.63

2013-05-09

$0.63

2013-02-07

$0.57

2012-11-07

$0.57

2012-08-09

$0.57

2012-05-10

$0.57

2012-02-08

$0.47

2011-11-08

$0.47

2011-08-10

$0.47

2011-05-11

$0.47

2011-02-08

$0.44

2010-11-09

$0.44

2010-08-11

$0.44

2010-05-11

$0.44

2010-02-08

$0.42

2009-11-09

$0.42

2009-08-11

$0.42

2009-05-11

$0.42

2009-02-06

$0.4

2008-11-07

$0.4

2008-08-11

$0.4

2008-05-09

$0.4

2008-02-07

$0.35

2007-11-07

$0.35

2007-08-09

$0.35

2007-05-10

$0.35

2007-02-07

$0.32

2006-11-09

$0.32

2006-08-10

$0.32

2006-05-10

$0.32

2006-02-08

$0.32

2005-11-08

$0.29

2005-08-10

$0.29

2005-05-11

$0.29

2005-02-08

$0.27

2004-11-09

$0.27

2004-08-11

$0.27

2004-05-11

$0.27

2004-02-09

$0.25

2003-11-07

$0.25

2003-08-11

$0.25

2003-05-09

$0.25

2003-02-06

$0.23

2002-11-07

$0.23

2002-08-09

$0.23

2002-05-09

$0.23

2002-02-07

$0.23

2001-11-07

$0.23

2001-08-09

$0.23

2001-06-18

$0.01

2001-05-10

$0.22

2001-02-07

$0.22

2000-11-09

$0.22

2000-08-10

$0.22

2000-05-11

$0.22

2000-02-09

$0.22

1999-11-09

$0.22

1999-08-11

$0.205

1999-05-10

$0.205

1999-02-08

$0.205

1998-11-09

$0.205

1998-08-11

$0.205

1998-05-11

$0.205

1998-02-06

$0.205

1997-11-07

$0.205

1997-08-11

$0.205

1997-05-09

$0.205

1997-02-06

$0.395

1996-11-07

$0.395

1996-08-09

$0.395

1996-05-09

$0.395

1996-02-08

$0.375

1995-11-09

$0.375

1995-08-10

$0.375

1995-05-09

$0.375

XOM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
XOM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XOM

XOM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.38%

1.46%

37years

XOM

News
XOM

Research
XOM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XOM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

XOM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8700

2020-01-29

2020-02-10

2020-02-11

2020-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2019-10-30

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2019-07-31

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2019-04-24

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-01-30

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2018-10-31

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2018-07-25

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2018-04-25

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2018-01-31

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2017-10-25

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2017-07-26

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2017-04-26

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-01-25

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-10-26

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-07-27

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-04-27

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2016-01-27

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2015-10-28

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2015-07-29

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2015-04-29

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2015-01-28

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2014-10-29

2014-11-07

2014-11-12

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2014-07-30

2014-08-11

2014-08-13

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2014-04-30

2014-05-09

2014-05-13

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2014-01-29

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-10-30

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-07-31

2013-08-09

2013-08-13

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-04-24

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2013-01-30

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2012-10-25

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2012-07-25

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2012-04-25

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2012-01-25

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2011-10-26

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2011-07-27

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2011-04-27

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2011-01-26

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-10-27

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-07-28

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-04-28

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-01-27

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-10-28

2009-11-09

2009-11-12

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-07-29

2009-08-11

2009-08-13

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-04-29

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-01-28

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-10-29

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-07-30

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-04-30

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-01-30

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-10-31

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-07-25

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-04-25

2007-05-10

2007-05-14

2007-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2007-01-31

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-10-25

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-07-26

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-04-26

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2006-01-25

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-10-26

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-07-27

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-04-27

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2005-01-26

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-10-27

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-07-28

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-04-28

2004-05-11

2004-05-13

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-01-28

2004-02-09

2004-02-11

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-10-29

2003-11-07

2003-11-12

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-07-30

2003-08-11

2003-08-13

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-04-30

2003-05-09

2003-05-13

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-01-29

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2002-10-30

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2002-07-31

2002-08-09

2002-08-13

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2002-04-24

2002-05-09

2002-05-13

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2002-01-30

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-10-31

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-07-25

2001-08-09

2001-08-13

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-05-30

2001-06-18

2001-06-20

2001-07-11

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-04-25

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-01-31

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-10-25

2000-11-09

2000-11-13

2000-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-07-26

2000-08-10

2000-08-14

2000-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-04-26

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-01-26

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-10-27

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1999-07-28

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1999-04-28

1999-05-10

1999-05-12

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1999-01-27

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-10-28

1998-11-09

1998-11-12

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-07-29

1998-08-11

1998-08-13

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-04-29

1998-05-11

1998-05-13

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-01-28

1998-02-06

1998-02-10

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1997-10-29

1997-11-07

1997-11-12

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1997-07-30

1997-08-11

1997-08-13

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1997-04-30

1997-05-09

1997-05-13

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

1997-01-29

1997-02-06

1997-02-10

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

1996-10-30

1996-11-07

1996-11-12

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

1996-07-31

1996-08-09

1996-08-13

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

1996-04-24

1996-05-09

1996-05-13

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1996-01-31

1996-02-08

1996-02-12

1996-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1995-10-25

1995-11-09

1995-11-13

1995-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1995-07-26

1995-08-10

1995-08-14

1995-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1995-04-26

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

XOM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Exxon Mobil on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

XOM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Major Integrated Oil And Gas

Exxon Mobil Corporation {XOM) is a manufacturer and marketer of commodity petrochemicals. The company offers several specialty products including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics. XOM includes a few divisions which include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Esso and Mobil. XOM was founded in 1882, and is based in Irving, TX.

