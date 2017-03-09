PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks
PSB Payout Estimates
PSB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
PSB Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
10.53%
|
40.00%
|
110.00%
|
138.64%
|
320.00%
|
1
News & Research
News
News
BHP Billiton Limited Increases Dividend by 26%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
Unsung Tech Hero With 20+ Years of Dividend History Makes It to Our Best Dividend Stocks List
Abhishek Gupte
|
With the world’s economy becoming ever-more connected, some of the best opportunities for...
News
Top 3 Sectors That Increased Their Dividends in 2017
Anish Sharma
|
As 2018 is only weeks away, we take a look at the top...
News
Get Real Estate Exposure and a 240% Dividend-Payout Growth With This Best Dividend Stock
Abhishek Gupte
|
Growth has finally returned to the U.S. economy. And that’s a great thing...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend History of the Real Estate Sector
Sam Bourgi
|
Within the S&P 500, real estate is further broken down into two categories:...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
In Spite of the 90% Rule, Why Do Some REITs Have Poor Payout Ratios?
Sam Bourgi
|
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have grown in popularity since the financial crisis.
Dividend University
Why Doesn’t DARS Rate Every Stock?
Aaron Levitt
|
One of the most innovative features of Dividend.com happens to be our flagship...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
PS Business Parks (PSB)-engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. As of December 31, 2007, the company owned and operated approximately 19.6 million rentable square feet of commercial space located in Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, as well as managed approximately 1.4 million rentable square feet. It also owned approximately 6.4 acres of land in Northern Virginia; 14.9 acres in Portland, Oregon; and 10.0 acres in Dallas, Texas for the development of commercial properties. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor. The company was founded in 1983. It was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. and changed its name to PS Business Parks, Inc. in 1998. The company is based in Glendale, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.91
$0.03
3.409%
$6.41
-$0.01
-0.156%
$27.17
-$0.19
-0.694%
$25.34
$0.00
0.000%
$24.21
$0.43
1.808%
$1.85
-$0.10
-5.128%
$0.06
-$0.01
-14.286%
$0.63
$0.63
0.000%
$6.38
$0.13
2.080%
$0.45
$0.45
0.000%
