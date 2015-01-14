This company provides government-outsourced services specializing in the management of correctional, detention, mental health, residential treatment, and re-entry facilities in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates various correctional and detention facilities, including maximum, medium, and minimum security prisons; immigration detention centers; minimum security detention centers; and mental health, residential treatment, and community based re-entry facilities. The company offers correctional and detention management services, such as the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, health, and food services primarily at adult male correctional and detention facilities; and mental health and residential treatment services primarily in state-owned mental healthcare facilities. Its community-based services include supervision of adult parolees and probationers, as well as the provision of temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; and youth services comprise residential, detention, and shelter care and community-based services along with rehabilitative, educational, and treatment programs. The company also provides monitoring services, evidence-based supervision, and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; transportation services for offender and detainee populations; prisoner escort and custody services; and consultation and management services relating to the design and construction of new correctional and detention facilities and the redesign and renovation of older facilities for governmental agencies. The GEO Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.