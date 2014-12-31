Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
NAT Payout Estimates
NAT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
NAT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
42.86%
|
-92.70%
|
-86.49%
|
-95.74%
|
0%
|
1
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.5
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.81%
|0.6
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.23%
|0.8
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|0.9
|2020-09-29
|$0.4900
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.52%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Transportation Logistics
Additional Links:
Nordic American Tankers (NAT) international tanker company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned 20 Suezmax tankers including, Nordic Harrier, Nordic Hawk, Nordic Hunter, Nordic Voyager, Nordic Freedom, Nordic Fighter, Nordic Discovery, Nordic Saturn, Nordic Jupiter, Nordic Apollo and Nordic Moon. The company was founded in 1995, and is headquartered in Bermuda.
