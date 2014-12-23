United Technologies
United Technologies
Compare UTX to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
UTX Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
UTX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
UTX Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
3.70%
|
12.21%
|
24.58%
|
90.91%
|
525.53%
|
0
Trade UTX using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading UTX’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading UTX’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Aerospace Defense
Additional Links:
United Technologies Corporation (UTX) is a multinational corporation that provides high technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries. It researches, develops, and manufactures products such as aircraft engines, helicopters, elevators, and security systems. It is also a large military contractor providing missile systems and aircrafts. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut. UTX relies greatly on government contracts, and a change in United States government policy can largely affect UTX’s profits. UTX is also reliant on its suppliers, as it uses many specialized parts and raw materials, and the ability to source these parts affects UTX’s operating costs. UTX has been paying dividends since 1980, and has increased them annually since 1998. UTX pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$19.05
-$0.65
-3.299%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$3.56
-$0.05
-1.385%
$25.00
$0.30
1.215%
$487.00
$1.42
0.292%
$315.52
$5.71
1.843%
$36.40
$0.68
1.904%
$4.53
-$0.07
-1.522%
$64.86
$2.15
3.428%
$1.99
$0.00
0.000%
