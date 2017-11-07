Ellington Financial LLC
Ellington Financial LLC
Compare EFC to Popular Dividend Stocks
EFC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
EFC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
EFC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
10.37%
|
-7.18%
|
-41.23%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade EFC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading EFC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading EFC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
Medtronic and Alexandria Real Estate Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
AGNC Investment Corp. and Broadmark Realty Capital Cut Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
Mosaic Company Sees an 83% Decrease in Dividend
Anish Sharma
|
The following is a snapshot of seven U.S. Equities that saw a decrease...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Specialty Finance
Additional Links:
Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) is a specialty finance company that acquires and manages mortgage-related assets. These include residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage derivatives, among others. EFC is largely affected by its ability to source new investments and the performance of the capital markets. EFC has been paying dividends since 1999, and has increased them consecutively annually every year since then except 2012. EFC pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$7.10
-$0.15
-2.069%
$5.13
-$0.06
-1.156%
$34.39
$1.05
3.149%
$1.75
$0.06
3.550%
$24.61
$1.16
4.947%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$11.07
$11.07
5.116%
$17.01
$0.11
0.651%
$6.68
$0.12
1.829%
