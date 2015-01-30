Herbalife Ltd.
HLF Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
HLF Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Carl Icahn Effect: A Primer on Activist Investors
Jared Cummans
|
We explain how activist investors work using the many examples given by Icahn...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) sells weight management, nutritional supplement, energy and fitness, and personal care products worldwide. It offers science-based products in four principal categories: weight management, targeted nutrition, energy and fitness, and outer nutrition. It sells its products in 65 countries through a network of approximately 3.2 million independent distributors, as well as through retail stores and a sales force in China. Herbalife was founded in 1980 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Herbalife is largely reliant on its brand, and consumer perceptions of the brand can have a large impact on Herbalife and its distributors. Herbalife has been paying dividends since 2007, and has since increased them every year except 2009 and 2013, where they remained stable. Herbalife pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.29
$0.08
38.095%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$46.89
$46.89
0.000%
$8.42
$0.30
3.695%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$20.37
$20.37
0.000%
$0.03
-$0.04
-57.143%
$1.36
-$1.34
-49.630%
$14.62
$0.37
2.596%
$10.70
$0.22
2.099%
