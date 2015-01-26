Viacom (VIA-B) - This company operates as an entertainment content company primarily in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. nts, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content to advertisers, content distributors, and retailers across various distribution platforms, including television, the Internet, mobile devices, game consoles, themed entertainment, and various consumer products. It serves through MTV Networks with approximately 170 channels and multiplatform properties, which primarily include MTV: Music Television, VH1, CMT: Country Music Television, Logo, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., TeenNick, COMEDY CENTRAL, Spike TV, and TV Land. This segment also operates approximately 430 digital media properties, as well as operates a television network that offers entertainment, music, news, and public affairs programming to the African-American audience through its BET Networks. In addition, it engages in video game business, which includes Rock Band franchise and casual gaming Web sites, such as Addictinggames.com and Shockwave.com. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, and distributes motion pictures and other entertainment content. It produces and distributes motion pictures under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, MTV Films, and Nickelodeon Movies brands. This segment also involves in selling DVDs and other products relating to the motion pictures and other entertainment content. In addition, it acquires films for distribution and has presence in the games business. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.