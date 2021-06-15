Black Stone Minerals (BSM) has taken the second position in the list with an advance in viewership of 57%, far below Marriott International. Black Stone, an oil and gas mineral rights owner, has a high dividend yielding about 12%, with the company increasing the payout as recently as last October.

The stock is a play on oil and gas prices. Shares in the company have appreciated by 266% since reaching a pandemic low in 2020. However, they are still about 17% lower than their record highs.

Black Stone’s business model is fairly simple. It acquires land that is rich in oil and gas and then sells the exploration rights in exchange for royalties. In times of rising production, the company gets higher royalties and vice versa. In the last reporting quarter, the firm said royalty production increased by 7% versus the prior quarter, with EBITDA hitting a record of $131.7 million.

Because it uses debt to make land acquisitions, the stock could be risky in times of rising interest rates and falling production levels. Interest rates are high but oil and gas demand remains strong, so the company is in a good position. The high dividend yield also offers a cushion.