Apple (AAPL) has taken the first position in the list with an advance in viewership of 67%. The iPhone maker reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter. Revenue came in at nearly $95 billion compared with $93 billion expected by analysts. The strong results were largely thanks to record revenue in the services division.

At the same time, the company seems to be shifting its focus from China as a key growth market to India, with CEO Tim Cook saying the country is seeing a growing cohort of the society coming into the middle class, something that makes them potential Apple customers.

On the back of strong results, Apple announced a new $90 billion share buyback. This has prompted a rally in the stock, which is now trading within a whisker of its all-time high.

Although Apple’s dividend yields a small 0.5%, its stock performance has been stellar. The company acted as a safe haven in a tech space that has been hit by capital flight. The stock recently received another boost, after legendary investor Warren Buffett said Apple was one of his best portfolio companies.