Procter & Gamble (PG) has taken the top spot in the list this week, seeing its viewership advance 46%. Procter & Gamble has trended after the company raised its dividend by 3%. The company now pays a quarterly dividend of 94 cents, representing a yield of 2.4%.

Procter & Gamble has had a strong first quarter, despite deteriorating consumer sentiment. Revenue rose 3.5% to over $20 billion, while net income was up 1.25% to $3.4 billion. While the company has seen sales volumes decline in Europe and the U.S., big price increases have led to overall revenue growth.

The company does have a cushion against a potential recession. Consumers typically cut spending late into a downturn on P&G products like cleaning and personal hygiene. This has been reflected in the company’s stock price performance. P&G shares have risen 21% over the past six months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 12 percentage points, Over the past five years, P&G has outperformed the broad index by 60 percentage points.

P&G will disburse its dividend on May 15 to shareholders of record as of April 21.