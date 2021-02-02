Apple Inc. (AAPL) takes second place with a 42% jump in search traffic after unveiling the Watch Series 7, which features durability improvements, more screen area, longer battery life and other benefits. The announcement comes shortly after its latest iPhone launch, and the combo could set the company up for a solid fourth-quarter holiday season.

In addition to its new hardware, the company’s Apple TV+ has become very real competition for Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and other companies in the streaming space. Apple Fitness+ has also been growing with the support of celebrity trainers, which could pair well with its new Apple Watch launch.

That said, investors should be wary of Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the Senate’s Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, who plans to introduce a significant antitrust bill targeting Big Tech companies. The bill also has support from Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, reflecting bipartisan support for more industry regulation.

While Apple isn’t historically known for its high dividends, the company pays a $0.22 quarterly dividend that represents a 0.61% forward yield. The dividend yield is below the tech industry’s 1.4% average yield, but the company does have a ten-year history of increasing its dividend payments year-over-year.