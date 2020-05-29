For financial advisors and individual investors, the Dividend Policy Status feature is a vital resource to help keep tabs on your current portfolio or to use in overall portfolio construction.

The new feature is designed to automatically track various dividend-related announcements from trusted sources. With the new feature, dividend seekers can instantly see which dividends are cut, suspended, increased or unchanged.

We certainly are living in interesting times. As the coronavirus pandemic has spread, the markets have been shifting. This includes the normal staid world of dividend stocks. Since the pandemic gained speed, back in mid-March, there have been more than 150 companies that have either cut, suspended, postponed or revoked announced dividend payouts. This puts income investors in a serious bind: How can you keep track of all the dividend changes and make smart portfolio decisions?

Harnessing 8K Data

Walt Disney (DIS), Gap Inc. (GPS) and Dunkin Brands (DNKN) are all household names, and they also happen to be some of the firms that have recently made adverse changes to their dividend policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many investors, they often find out about a dividend cut or suspension far too late in the process.

Why?

Because most of this information is buried in filings or provided through a multitude of different sources. Whenever a company makes a change to a dividend policy or payout, they need to file an 8K with the SEC. Generally, though, if the news is bad, that’s all they’ll do. Unless it’s reported by the mainstream media, these cuts often go undetected for a period of time.

The real problem comes when investors hold a multitude of individual stocks. This means keeping tabs on various 8Ks, press releases and websites in order to figure out exactly what’s going on with your income stream.

Dividend.com’s new Dividend Policy Status feature can come to your rescue. The feature combs through all the sources and brings this information – both good and bad – directly to our users. With it, our users can easily track various tickers on Dividend.com and eliminate another administrative headache. The focus can be back on core investment research. Advisors can use it to discuss portfolio construction or rebalancing strategies.