The Walt Disney Company

Stock

DIS

Price as of:

$146.29 +0.03 +0.02%

Industry

Entertainment Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Entertainment Diversified /

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

DIS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.20%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.76

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

30.50%

EPS $5.77

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

DIS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$146.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,911,063

Open Price

$146.18

Day's Range

$145.32 - $146.4

Previous Close

$146.26

52 week low / high

$100.35 - $153.41

Percent off 52 week high

-4.64%

DIS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DIS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

DIS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DIS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.88

2019-07-05

$0.88

2018-12-07

$0.88

2018-07-06

$0.84

2017-12-08

$0.84

2017-07-06

$0.78

2016-12-08

$0.78

2016-07-07

$0.71

2015-12-10

$0.71

2015-07-01

$0.66

2014-12-11

$1.15

2013-12-12

$0.86

2012-12-06

$0.75

2011-12-14

$0.6

2010-12-09

$0.4

2009-12-10

$0.35

2008-12-11

$0.35

2007-12-05

$0.35

2006-12-13

$0.31

2005-12-08

$0.27

2004-12-08

$0.24

2003-12-10

$0.21

2002-12-11

$0.21

2001-12-05

$0.21

2000-12-06

$0.21

1999-11-12

$0.21

1998-10-07

$0.0525

1998-07-22

$0.0525

1998-04-07

$0.0525

1998-01-07

$0.04416666666666667

1997-10-15

$0.04416666666666667

1997-07-09

$0.04416666666666667

1997-04-09

$0.04416666666666667

1997-01-08

$0.03666666666666667

1996-10-09

$0.03666666666666667

1996-07-10

$0.03666666666666667

1996-04-10

$0.03666666666666667

1995-12-29

$0.03

1995-10-11

$0.03

1995-07-06

$0.03

DIS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DIS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DIS

Metric

DIS Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DIS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.71%

2.33%

2years

DIS

News
DIS

Research
DIS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DIS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

DIS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8800

2019-12-04

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2020-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8800

2019-06-26

2019-07-05

2019-07-08

2019-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8800

2018-11-28

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2019-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8400

2018-06-26

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8400

2017-11-29

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2018-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7800

2017-06-28

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7800

2016-11-30

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2017-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7100

2016-06-29

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7100

2015-12-02

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2016-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6600

2015-06-24

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1500

2014-12-03

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.8600

2013-12-04

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.7500

2012-11-28

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.6000

2011-11-30

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2012-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

2010-12-01

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2011-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3500

2009-12-02

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3500

2008-12-03

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3500

2007-11-28

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2008-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3100

2006-11-28

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2700

2005-12-02

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2006-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2400

2004-12-01

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2005-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2100

2003-12-02

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2100

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2100

2001-11-27

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2100

2000-11-28

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2000-12-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2100

1999-11-04

1999-11-12

1999-11-16

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0525

1998-09-29

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0525

1998-06-24

1998-07-22

1998-07-24

1998-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1998-01-30

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

1997-11-24

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

1997-09-22

1997-10-15

1997-10-17

1997-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

1997-06-23

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

1997-01-27

1997-04-09

1997-04-11

1997-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

1996-11-25

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

1996-09-30

1996-10-09

1996-10-11

1996-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

1996-06-24

1996-07-10

1996-07-12

1996-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

1996-01-22

1996-04-10

1996-04-12

1996-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-11-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-03

1996-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-09-26

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-06-26

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

DIS

Investor Resources

Learn more about The Walt Disney Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DIS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Entertainment Diversified

Walt Disney- (DIS)-operates as a diversified entertainment company worldwide. Its Media Networks segment comprises a domestic broadcast television network, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, cable/satellite networks, domestic broadcast radio networks and stations, and the Internet and mobile operations. The company's Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida that includes theme parks; hotels; vacation ownership units; a retail, dining, and entertainment complex; a sports complex; conference centers; campgrounds; golf courses; and water parks. This segment also owns and operates Disneyland Resort in California, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and ESPN Zone facilities; manages Disneyland Resort Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; licenses the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan; and designs and develops new theme park concepts, attractions, and resort properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

