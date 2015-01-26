Walt Disney- (DIS)-operates as a diversified entertainment company worldwide. Its Media Networks segment comprises a domestic broadcast television network, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, cable/satellite networks, domestic broadcast radio networks and stations, and the Internet and mobile operations. The company's Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida that includes theme parks; hotels; vacation ownership units; a retail, dining, and entertainment complex; a sports complex; conference centers; campgrounds; golf courses; and water parks. This segment also owns and operates Disneyland Resort in California, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and ESPN Zone facilities; manages Disneyland Resort Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; licenses the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan; and designs and develops new theme park concepts, attractions, and resort properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.