Over the last five years, Lockheed Martin has had very consistent revenue growth of 1.6%, with its last negative year in 2013. In 2017, Lockheed saw its total revenues grow 8.0% to over $51 billion, thanks to a 13% increase in the aeronautics division that was primarily attributable to higher net sales of $2.0 billion for the F-35 program. In the first quarter of 2018, Lockheed exceeded expectations with revenues of $11.64 billion versus $11.24 billion, again thanks to the aeronautics division got a nearly 7% boost over the same period last year, largely due to $185 million in sales related to F-35 fighter jets. However, analysts don’t see a stellar sales year for Lockheed in 2018, with estimates of only $51.33 billion, an increase of 0.6%. For 2019, analysts are more optimistic and expect a 4.70% increase to $53.77 billion.

From an earnings-per-share perspective, Lockheed Martin does not look good on paper with a negative five-year average growth of 4.5%. However, this was solely attributed to a 60.6% drop off in 2017, which was all due to the fourth-quarter earnings of negative $2.20 per share. This was attributed to the corporation recording a net one-time charge of $1.9 billion related to the estimated impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This dropoff looked to be a one-time event, as the first quarter of 2018 easily beat expectations of $3.40 per share with $4.02 per share. Analysts expect 2018 to finish out with a total of $15.47 per share, an increase of over 76%. Analysts also predict the 2019 earnings to total $18.03 per share, which is an increase of nearly 16.5%.